Illinois Officials Deny Permit For R. Kelly-Hosted Concert, Citing Security Concerns

In the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against R. Kelly and ensuing protests that have erupted in Chicago and elsewhere, Illinois officials said they’ve denied a permit for a planned springtime concert that was supposed to be hosted by the embattled R&B singer.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Agriculture told the Chicago Tribune on Friday that the organizers of the Spring Break Jam concert, which had been scheduled to take place on April 6, had applied to the department to lease space for the event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The spokeswoman, Denise Albert, said officials had denied the permit application because of security concerns following recent protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio,

Kelly, a Chicago native, has come under renewed scrutiny since the release of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a Lifetime documentary that details numerous allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the singer.

Famous collaborators, including Lady Gaga and Future, have since distanced themselves from the 52-year-old “Ignition” star. Chicago radio station 95.1 FM Clubsteppin said last week that it would no longer be playing Kelly’s music.

On Friday, women’s rights activists commissioned a plane to fly over the Sony Music offices in Culver City, California, with a sign demanding the company “drop sexual predator R. Kelly.” RCA Records, which is owned by Sony, has represented Kelly for years.

Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, took to social media to lambaste her father, who she described as a “monster.”

A sign calling for Sony Music to drop R. Kelly was flown over the Sony offices on Friday https://t.co/Pnu9qRa36x pic.twitter.com/6PwjQLOWWt — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2019