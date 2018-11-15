Police Suggest Security Guard Jemel Roberson Was To Blame For His Own Death

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV.

What happened next is still being debated between the Illinois State Police, witnesses and Roberson’s friends and family.

A responding Midlothian police officer shot Roberson, 26, who later died at a hospital. On Tuesday state police, tasked with independently investigating the shooting by the officer, stated in a press release that Roberson didn’t identify himself as a security guard and ignored the officer’s demands to drop his gun: