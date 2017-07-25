11 Gorgeous Illustrations That Capture The Sensual Side Of Love

There’s nothing like a long embrace or a good butt pinch from your partner to turn a so-so day into a good one.
Zipcy, 29-year-old artist from Seoul, South Korea, knows that firsthand. She explores the sensual side of love in illustrations she posts on her Instagram and Facebook.
The gorgeous illustrations are part of an ongoing series called “Touch,” inspired by the artist’s own relationship with her husband. Zipcy told HufPost she thinks of her partner’s body, hairstyle and general aura when she sketches.
“The characters don’t look exactly like us but my work is mostly inspired by us,” said Zipcy, who has over 218,000 followers on Instagram.
“Through my illustrations, I want people to relive moments they’ve experienced and capture every detail of the scene,” she added. “I try to capture the feeling of touch.”
See some of Zipcy’s work below and follow her on Instagram for even more.