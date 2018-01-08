I’m Really Pulling for Georgia Tonight

College football was such a big deal when I attended the University of Georgia (UGA). I absolutely loved the sport and attended tons of games – both in Athens and elsewhere. Yet, over the years, I’ve become increasingly uninterested in sports.

For several years now, I’ve had virtually no interest in any sport. I write all this because UGA is playing Alabama right now for the NCAA college football championship. Many of my friends from college still keep up with UGA football and I’m sure several are attending the game, not least because it’s being played in Atlanta.

I’ll be checking the game sporadically online, but I don’t have a television here in Silver Spring, Maryland. I’m spending this evening reading, writing and listening to a couple podcasts – for now anyway.

My years at UGA were among the best and most fulfilling of my life. I have such fond memories of living in Athens and some of the friendships I formed there are still really important relationships for me. And, college football, frankly, was a big part of my time at UGA.

Writing for HuffPost in 2015, I reflected on my tenure there. “[F]rom 2001 to 2005, that was the perfect place for me.” Those words still ring true and I don’t see that ever changing.

So, while I haven’t followed college football for some time, I’m still really hoping that the Dawgs win tonight. And, once we get into the second half, I’ll probably start following the game closely.