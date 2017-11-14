I'm Sick of God

That’s quite an attention grabber, I know. What I’m truly sick of is people hiding behind God and using her good name as a weapon, as a club. What does God think about how she is being used, I have wondered. When I have thought about God, I have imagined her to think somewhat like us. After all, we have been made in her image. I have found myself thinking “God wouldn’t like that” or “God would approve of that” or “God must have a sense of humor.” We can’t really know the mind of God, however. All we have to work from is a book about God, written by men.

I want to challenge you about how you think of and use God and I’m not going to pull any punches. Let’s fast-forward to your judgement day. Imagine you get to that day and your entrance to everlasting life is predicated on successfully answering a few important and fundamental questions from God. Let’s see how you do on this heaven test. Good luck.

Question #1: God: During your lifetime, you claimed to be pro-life, yet you seemed vehemently opposed to any policies or programs to provide a safety net for society’s less-fortunate. Can you explain this? (Sorry to start you off with an essay question, but I didn’t say it would an easy test. Eternal life is at stake!)

How do you answer this question? How could you answer this question successfully? If you looked God straight in her big, loving eyes and said you only meant you were pro-life for unborn babies, her reaction would be less than affirming. God might go as far as to ask you if you are serious.

Question #2: God: Did you know that one of the gifts I granted you, as your creator, is free will?

This is a “yes or no” question, but it’s no less thorny than question #1. God didn’t intend or want to do everything for us, so he gave us the ability to do for ourselves. Have you considered the evidence around global warming, put forth by scientists, in using your God-given free will to form your opinion about it? You did use your free will, correct? If you think simply that God will take care of the Earth, if we are destroying it, then you are missing an important aspect of our arrangement with God. God wants us to do and think for ourselves.

Question #3: God: Is it OK for people to be lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or other forms of sexual orientation or gender (LGBTQ)?

Remember, God knows if you are lying. Can you look an all-knowing, all-loving God in the eye and say it’s not OK for people to be LGBTQ? God made everyone. In all her creations, great and small, she doesn’t make mistakes, and this would be a colossally bad time to argue the point. If you’ve been around to reach adulthood, I imagine you’ve had the opportunity to meet many of God’s children. Do you believe that LGBTQ people are all people who God made correctly, who have simply gotten off track? In my engagement with life, there are few things I feel certain about. I know that LGBTQ people are not mistakes and they are not “off track.”

Question #4: God: How do you feel about people of color?

Another essay question, and please be careful here. The way we speak about race can be inadvertently revealing of our real sentiments. God loves all of his creations and he loves them equally. What a slap in the face to God for you to think and feel differently. You might ace questions 1-3, but get this one wrong and your everlasting life is toast, or maybe toast-y. Imagine how insulted God would be to learn that you thought yourself better, or worthier of privilege, than people who were different from you. God’s anger can’t be pretty.

Question #5: God: Should everyone have access to quality health care?

By now, I’m guessing you’ve gotten the message. Can you imagine standing before almighty God and telling her “no”? While the Affordable Care Act is far from perfect, it is this country’s first try at providing health insurance for all citizens. Universal health care is one area where we lag many other countries of the world, some of which have our same God as their #1 supreme being. Maybe their eternal life score cards are looking better than some of ours?