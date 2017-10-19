QUEER VOICES
10/19/2017 06:12 pm ET

I'm Still Here Episode 1: We’re The Bathroom State Now

The Smith family spent a year demanding their trans daughter be treated like a human.

By James Michael Nichols, Jessica Samakow, and Nick Offenberg

Mike Belleme for HuffPost
Inside The Episode

This 6-Year-Old Spent A Year Of Her Life Fighting To Use Her School's Bathroom

By James Michael Nichols
While other kids focused on ABCs, Emma Smith had to face the anti-transgender House Bill 2 head-on.
Mike Belleme for HuffPost
Inside The Fight For Transgender Americans In The Mountains Of North Carolina

By James Michael Nichols
The first in the "I'm Still Here" HuffPost podcast series.
Mike Belleme for HuffPost

A 6-year-old trans student named Emma Smith was forced to urinate on herself at school because she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ bathroom, thanks to HB2. Her parents, Amy and Kevin, spent a year fighting the school for their daughter to be treated with respect. 

HuffPost reporter James Michael Nichols traveled to the Smith’s home in Asheville, North Carolina and met activists in the area to discuss what it’s really like to live in a state hell-bent on criminalizing your very existence.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.

James Michael Nichols
HuffPost Queer Voices Deputy Editor
Jessica Samakow
Managing Editor, HuffPost Voices
Nick Offenberg
Audio Producer, HuffPost
