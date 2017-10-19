I'm Still Here Episode 1: We’re The Bathroom State Now

Mike Belleme for HuffPost

A 6-year-old trans student named Emma Smith was forced to urinate on herself at school because she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ bathroom, thanks to HB2. Her parents, Amy and Kevin, spent a year fighting the school for their daughter to be treated with respect.

HuffPost reporter James Michael Nichols traveled to the Smith’s home in Asheville, North Carolina and met activists in the area to discuss what it’s really like to live in a state hell-bent on criminalizing your very existence.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.