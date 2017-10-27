BLACK VOICES
10/27/2017

I'm Still Here Episode 2: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

What's happened in Ferguson since Mike Brown's death?

By Zeba Blay, Jessica Samakow, and Nick Offenberg

Michael B Thomas for HuffPost

Mike Brown’s murder sparked a massive movement, but three years later, has anything actually changed for black people in Ferguson? Local activists grapple with the conundrum of their work: It’s deeply necessary but the consequences are harsh, sometimes deadly. Pushed out of jobs, arrested, dehumanized: this is what fighting a police state looks like.

HuffPost reporter Zeba Blay, also the host of this podcast, traveled to Missouri to talk to activists, like Brittany Ferrell and Cathy ‘Mama Cat’ Daniels, about doing the work and where we go from here. 

Inside The Episode

In St. Louis, This Woman Is Making A Change One Meal At A Time

By Zeba Blay
Mama Cat is one of the many people still doing the work post-Ferguson.
Michael B Thomas for HuffPost

Ferguson Doc 'Whose Streets' Shows The Power Of Black People Telling Black Stories

By Zeba Blay
When we talk about telling stories, we must also talk about who they are for.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, And The Indignity Of Black Death

By Zeba Blay
The dehumanization of black people continues when our deaths go viral.
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx / Reuters

I'm Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Zeba Blay
Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost
Jessica Samakow
Managing Editor, HuffPost Voices
Nick Offenberg
Audio Producer, HuffPost
