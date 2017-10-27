Michael B Thomas for HuffPost

Mike Brown’s murder sparked a massive movement, but three years later, has anything actually changed for black people in Ferguson? Local activists grapple with the conundrum of their work: It’s deeply necessary but the consequences are harsh, sometimes deadly. Pushed out of jobs, arrested, dehumanized: this is what fighting a police state looks like.

HuffPost reporter Zeba Blay, also the host of this podcast, traveled to Missouri to talk to activists, like Brittany Ferrell and Cathy ‘Mama Cat’ Daniels, about doing the work and where we go from here.

I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.