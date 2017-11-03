POLITICS
I'm Still Here Episode 3: An Epidemic Of Epidemics

Two addicts hope this time recovery will be different.

By Nick Wing, Jessica Samakow, Nick Offenberg, and Zach Young

West Virginians Fight To Save A Generation From Opioid Addiction, Often With Hands Tied

By Nick Wing
Even as it leads the U.S. in overdose deaths, the state has been slow to use one of the most effective addiction treatments.
Trump Officially Declares Opioid Crisis An Emergency 2 Months After Saying He Would

By Nick Wing
The president's declaration of a public health emergency falls short of previous indications that he'd declare a national emergency.
Two men fight to beat addiction in West Virginia, the state that’s been hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. Greg and Archie have tried everything, and now they’re in a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which is proven effective but is highly controversial. How did we get here? Where the hell are politicians who’ve promised to help? And will it work this time for Archie and Greg?

HuffPost reporter Nick Wing traveled to West Virginia to find out.

I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow, with additional production and editing this episode by Zach Young. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Nick Wing
Senior Viral Editor, HuffPost
Jessica Samakow
Managing Editor, HuffPost Voices
Nick Offenberg
Audio Producer, HuffPost
Zach Young
Podcast Producer, HuffPost Politics
