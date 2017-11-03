I'm Still Here Episode 3: An Epidemic Of Epidemics

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / RadioPublic / Stitcher / Acast / RSS
Two men fight to beat addiction in West Virginia, the state that’s been hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. Greg and Archie have tried everything, and now they’re in a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which is proven effective but is highly controversial. How did we get here? Where the hell are politicians who’ve promised to help? And will it work this time for Archie and Greg?
HuffPost reporter Nick Wing traveled to West Virginia to find out.
I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow, with additional production and editing this episode by Zach Young. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.
CONVERSATIONS