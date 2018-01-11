Immigrant Entrepreneur Makes It To The Top of The Concierge Industry

Jan Jens’s story of building a multimillion dollar Concierge Company / Villa and Vacation Rental Company in just 3 years!

Have you ever tried to rent a mansion for a whole week? Or a Yacht to party with your friends? If you have - it’s likely you’ve used a concierge service. Services like these are usually for the celebrities and super-rich, meaning, their target audience are those who are happy to spend five figures for an annual membership or $2,500 - $25,000 to rent a mansion a day or per week.

Services like these won’t just give you the empty mansion or just the yacht but you’ll also get it completely ready for the party or the occasion that you planned for. Once you let them know your requirements, they make sure everything is in place and you don’t have to hire somebody else for decorating the mansion, food etc., as everything will be taken care of by them. Customer Service in this industry usually is the best that you could ever ask for but yet there are many companies that are not providing quality service which is in fact, hurting them and usually, the sole reason for their downfall. Word of mouth and connections play a huge role in this industry as most of the clients you get are through referrals and word of mouth.

I recently got a chance to interview Jan Jens who owns one of the best and fastest growing concierges called Jatina Group in Miami. Their services include renting out Mansions, Yachts, and Cars. His clientele consists of famous celebrities like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Drake etc.

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Built His Way To The Top of The Concierge Industry In Just 3 Years.

Jan Jens was born in Hamburg, Germany and his dad owns a construction company that built major supermarkets in Germany. I asked him about how he got started and he said “In 2014, I took a 3-week vacation to Miami and I rented out a villa from a Concierge service. I experienced very bad customer service as they were not even picking up my calls. That’s when I felt I can probably provide better service as a concierge and can change this Industry”. He joked saying “My German attitude of perfectionism will definitely help here is what I thought when I got started.”

Jan left his dad’s business in Germany which was doing $75 million per annum at that time and moved to the US to start his own business which is now called Jatina Group. He began to reach out to Influencers and celebrities via Instagram and started making good relations with them. He says that the major factor that helped him grow his business apart from his own hard work was getting connected to Quincy Brown who’s P Diddy’s son. Quincy helped him build his business by introducing him to the celebrities in Music Industry and that helped him land many superstar celebrity clients like Drake, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart etc.,

Currently, Jatina Group is on its way to break 4 million$ this year in revenue and have already crossed 1-million in sales over Airbnb alone with 4 full-time employees and has access to over 30 mansions. They added Cars and Yachts to their existing services recently.

As they started on Instagram, they are very active and have a huge following there. When you check out @jatinagroup on Instagram, you’ll find posts of beautiful mansions, exotic cars and yachts that are a part of their service. Their Instagram account is truly a vision board in itself.

I asked him about how he is different from others to which he replied “Attention to details!, I make sure everything is in place and my team helps me do it. We over deliver in terms of paying attention to small things like flowers beside the bed, wine and food ready to be served, Pool area ready to be used etc. which helped us provide great customer experience. We have incredible attention to detail and our clientele love these minute things that we make sure are in place. This spread the word about our business and helped us gain more customers and continues to do so.” He adds ““Luxury is Attention to Detail, Originality, Exclusivity, and above all Quality” which is what we stand for.”