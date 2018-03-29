ICE Ends Policy Of Presuming Release For Pregnant Detainees

The Trump administration has abandoned a policy of generally releasing pregnant women from immigrant detention, according to a directive posted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s website Thursday.

Under the new policy, pregnant women will be released from immigrant detention only on a case-by-case basis.

Leah Millis/Reuters Thomas Homan (right), the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, outlined the agency's policy change in a Dec. 14 directive.

Since at least 2011, ICE had implemented a policy that generally favored releasing pregnant women from detention. But the policy also provided exemptions for women facing mandatory detention or security threats. In practice, ICE detained more than 500 pregnant women in 2016, the last full year the policy was in effect.

With the change, outlined in a Dec. 14 directive signed by acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, ICE will no longer presumptively release pregnant women from detention.

Instead, ICE will detain “only those whose detention is necessary to effectuate removal, as well as those deemed a flight risk or danger to the community,” according to a fact sheet obtained by HuffPost. ICE will generally not detain pregnant women during their third trimester.

The changes, which will apply to pregnant women seeking asylum, bring ICE policy closer in line with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump a week after taking office last year. That order scrapped the Obama-era prosecutorial discretion policy instructing officers to deprioritize detaining and deporting certain immigrants.

Several human rights organizations filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security in September on behalf of pregnant women detained by ICE. The complaint alleged that ICE was failing to abide by its own policy against detaining pregnant women and that the women were not being given adequate care.

Not detaining a pregnant woman doesn’t mean she won’t have to go through the immigration legal process. Michelle Brané, of the Women’s Refugee Commission

Critics maintain that ICE detention centers are ill-equipped to treat the complex medical issues pregnant women face. Two women told HuffPost they lost pregnancies at ICE detention centers last year.

Michelle Brané, who leads the migrant rights program at the Women’s Refugee Commission, said ICE did not notify her organization after the directive in December, even though the two groups have been in communication with each other. Still, she said she was not surprised by the policy change ― it is one that immigrant rights advocates feared was coming after Trump’s executive order last year.

She said it is impossible to know for sure whether the number of pregnant detainees will go up, but “it’s pretty clear that the intent is to reduce the number of pregnant women who are released.” Alternatives to detention, like mandatory check-ins or ankle bracelets, are both more humane and less expensive for taxpayers than detaining pregnant women, she said.

“The crazy thing about it is they’re claiming it’s because they should be treated like everyone else and that they’re going to go after everybody who has immigration status issues, but the reality is that those aren’t your only options,” Brané said. “Not detaining a pregnant woman doesn’t mean she won’t have to go through the immigration legal process.”