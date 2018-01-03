Motherhood in all of its wonderfulness can sometimes seem difficult, even for a fourth-time mom like myself. The thought of juggling, voice lessons, gymnastics, and ballet classes while still having to ensure that dinner is prepared for everyone, including my husband, sometimes makes me cringe with anxiety because it seems like too much for one person to handle. I sometimes wonder if I am a terrible parent because I feel stressed at times; shouldn’t parenting be a breeze? Am I the only unicorn in the room?

Thankfully, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley the comedic duo that created IMOMSOHARD a popular facebook series where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood; shows us that there is perfection in imperfection. In only 18 months the two have garnered 1.2 million followers on social media. Kristin and Jen will appear live at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at 8 p.m.

Elle: How was IMOMSOHARD started?

Kristin: Jen and I are longtime friends, and we both have a background in comedy. One day Jen came over to my house, we took our families to the backyard, drank some wine and began to laugh and cry about motherhood. We couldn't understand why no one talked about the hardship of parenting and we thought that if we could share how terrible we were doing as mothers maybe other moms would feel better about how they were doing-that's how we got started.

Elle: What can Floridians expect at your show?

Kristin & Jen: They can expect a monster truck rally for women! It's a standup show, and at the beginning, we show a montage of our series, so if you are not familiar with our web series it will give you a little bit of insight about who we are. After that, we do stand-up comedy for 45 minutes then there's a pee break; because the audience is 99% women and we all need to go. Finally, there’s a Q&A, but it's entertaining because for most women in the audience they haven't been out for a while, and at our show, they get to have fun.

Elle: Give us three tips for the modern mother who has to juggle between family and life?

Kristin & Jen: Tip one and two drink WINE and lots of it! Then tip three would be for you to find a friend and WHINE. Tell her about all your stories, and hopefully, she will share a story of her crying baby that will make you feel better about yours.

Elle: What's on the horizon for IMOMSOHARD?

Kristin & Jen: We are in talks about writing a book. However it won't be a How-To book, it will be a How NOT-To Book. We will also be touring in the summer and have to do all of this around soccer and gymnastic classes.

So Mom, if you believe that you are doing a terrible job, then this is the show for you. Join the unicorn party at, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at 8 p.m; there is none perfect among us, but the fact that we acknowledge that is what truly makes us great moms.