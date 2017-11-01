Impact Knockouts Champ Sienna Says Character Development Is Key In Pro Wrestling

Long before entering sports entertainment, Impact Wrestling superstar Sienna recognized the significance of a larger-than-life in-ring presence. Now well into her first reign as the company’s Knockouts champion, she takes great pride standing atop a women’s division filled with well-defined personalities.

“I think that is one of the most important – if not the most important – things in pro wrestling,” Sienna told Arm Drag Takedown with Pollo Del Mar. “It is very important to me, as a performer, to have a very distinct character that is memorable.”

Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Sienna discusses the need for unique characters, Bound for Glory pay-per-view with Arm Drag Takedown with Pollo Del Mar.

There should be no trouble remembering the brash, loud-mouthed Knockouts champ. Sporting a garish collar of feathers, dark hair with a wide blond streak and heavy eye make-up, the self-described “brute” brawls, bullies and bashes her way to victory Thursday nights on PopTV.

“This might sound silly, but as a kid, I remember drawing my favorite wrestlers,” Sienna recalled. “I remember drawing Lita and Trish [Stratus]. Then you would get to [some]one you didn’t know how to draw.

“I realized then, as a child, you need something that makes you stand out or nobody is going to know who you are,” she told the weekly wrestling podcast. “You’re going to look like a default character in WWE No Mercy for Nintendo 64.”

The number of women competing in pro wrestling today has exploded, Sienna noted. As competition for contracted spots in global companies become fiercer, uniqueness plays an increasingly important role.

“In the independent scene, lots of people have their moves down, they’re very athletic and very impressive,” she said, “But you can tell their character and charisma and mic skills are the lowest priority for them – or at least lower on the list than everything else.

“Not to say they’re all like that, but you do see that,” she went on to say. “Things like character and psychology have fallen to the wayside.”

Those looking to jump from the indies to bigger stages need more than beauty, she suggested; even the ability to actually wrestle is no longer enough. For a competitor to truly stand out, she said, defined and unique characters are paramount.

Fortunately (or is it unfortunately?) for the women’s champion, the Impact Knockouts division has a firm grasp of this. For both Sienna and young fans, as she was when drawing her favorites long ago, there is no shortage of powerhouse personalities among her challengers.

“It’s very important to work with other defined and developed characters,” Sienna continued, “Those make the most exciting matches.”

LISTEN: Sienna’s Arm Drag Takedown Interview

One might point to Impact’s extensive history of outstanding female competitors as proof. Whether it’s past Knockout champions like ODB – a busty, flask-swigging crowd favorite – or iconic matches between legends like Gail Kim and Awesome Kong, the company has long given women broad characters and ample spotlight. [Note: Kim appeared on Arm Drag Takedown, Ep. 1.] The current crop of talent is no different.

“It is more difficult for me to work with others who don’t have characters,” stated Sienna, who happily boasts about today’s Impact Knockouts. “I feel like I have to pull something out of her that maybe isn’t even there.”

A spectrum of readily-recognizable women compete in the company’s six-sided ring weekly. Each is as skilled in the ring as they are unique in appearance and character.

Hysterical (both in personality and the comedic sense), consistently intoxicated spurned bride Laurel Van Ness wants the gold almost as much as a husband. “The Demon Assassin” Rosemary, one of the most dominant Knockouts in recent memory, fights for “The Hive.” Taya Valkerie, a recent roster addition, brings global experience and a majestic ring entrance second-to-none.

“When you have two developed characters working together, it creates magic,” Sienna gushed.

If two is “magic,” expect something extra incredible from Sienna’s match Nov. 5 at Bound for Glory. The company’s flagship pay-per-view sees her defend in a triple-threat against Kim, a gorgeous Canadian-Korean ring technician, and sweet-but-gullible Allie, herself a short-lived former champion.

ImpactWrestling.com Knockouts Champion Sienna — “not a fan” of multi-person matches” —isn’t upset in the least Taryn Terrell will not compete at Impact’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view Nov. 5.

Taryn Terrell, described by Kim as being “like a Barbie” during her Arm Drag Takedown interview, was originally scheduled for the match as well but recently left the company instead. Though not familiar with behind-the-scenes details on the departure, the champ suggests it was – in part – due to injury.

According to Sienna, Terrell was legitimately hurt amid an on-air confrontation with Kim. During the face-off, Kim — an Impact Hall-of-Famer and six-time Knockouts champion – smacked her long-time rival, the blow landing against Terrell’s ear.

“Before I even knew, I saw that slap and remember going, ‘Oh, that’s a concussion,’” Sienna shared. “And, sure enough, she was concussed – so I totally believe that story.”

Regardless of what contributed to Terrell’s exit from the company backstage – “I really don’t know,” she said -- Sienna is far from heartbroken to have her out when she heads to Canada this weekend. “Not a fan of multi-person matches,” she is “not upset” her Ottawa, Ontario, defense has become a triple-threat.

“I wouldn’t be upset if it became a single’s match,” Sienna confessed during the nearly 40-minute interview. “I look at it as one less person in my way.”

Heading into the match, Sienna is pleased to finally be the face of her division and, in many ways, the company. Though she concedes it brings a certain “pressure,” it’s a burden she’s dreamed of shouldering.

“I was patiently waiting for this opportunity,” Sienna concluded, “And I’m taking full advantage of it.”

Follow Sienna on Twitter.

Follow Arm Drag Takedown on Twitter.

Follow Pollo Del Mar on Twitter.