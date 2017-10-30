Impeachin' Ain't Easy

It takes a lot to remove a president through impeachment, even one as divisive as Trump.

art by Jesse Mechanic

First off, let's clear up two common misconceptions:

1. When a president is impeached, it does not mean he/she will be removed from office. The term impeachment is simply the name for charging an official with crimes that will lead to removal from office if he/she is convicted.

2. President Richard Nixon was not removed from office through an impeachment conviction; he resigned before a vote was held.

How An Impeachment Conviction Is Achieved

As stated in Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. constitution,

“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. While these categories cast a rather wide net, for a conviction to occur, the crime or crimes need to be egregious and entirely non-partisan in their impact. This, as you may be thinking to yourself, given how concrete party allegiance is in this country, sounds like an impossible undertaking. It’s not impossible, even though it hasn't ever happened. But, when the president’s party holds a majority in both houses, it’s really close to impossible.

So, if a president has committed treason, or bribery, or another high crime, articles of impeachment may be filed, but that's just the beginning. From there, a President needs to be convicted in the House and Senate.

It's not all too difficult to get a conviction in the House if the opposition party has control (which is not the case currently), as only a simple majority is needed: 218 votes. President Bill Clinton and President Andrew Johnson were impeached and in both cases, they were convicted in the House and acquitted by the Senate.

If impeachment proceedings were to move forward right now, both houses of congress pose significant hurdles for a conviction. In the House, 24 republican members (along with all democrats) would have to vote for removal to reach the simple majority of 218 and move things on to the senate.

And the Senate is a beast of a different ilk entirely. To achieve a conviction in the Senate, a two-thirds majority is needed: 67 votes.

It hard to overstate how tough it is to convict in the senate, especially right now. To reach a two-thirds majority, 20 republican senators would have to cross the aisle to join 45 democrats and 2 dem-caucasing independents to vote for removal. The difficulty in achieving a conviction here is by design, this isn't supposed to be a simple process.

So for Trump to be removed from office through impeachment today, 44 Republican law-makers would have to vote to remove a Republican president from office.

44.

We're not talking about a rogue clique standing up and altering the trajectory of American history, it takes a village to convict for impeachment. Removing a President from office is far more of a political process than a legal one. The people, the voters, need to be passionately, vocally on the side of conviction. And not just a simple majority; the antagonistic fervor needs to grow deafening, and it needs to circumnavigate the country and slice its way through districts large, small and salamander-shaped. A partisan push like the one against Clinton won’t even make it to the House floor. Grand Old Partiers need to fear for their jobs and their legacies—there needs to be a seismic event that changes the tenor of the country.

Which brings us to this morning.

Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were indicted today under an array of charges that included money laundering and conspiracy against the U.S. It was also revealed that former foreign policy advisor to the current administration, George Papadopoulos had previously pled guilty to lying to the FBI. This news again has many Americans sounding the impeachment horn, and circling the wagons There is an "any minute now" atmosphere swirling through liberal enclaves from coast to coast. While it is possible that these are the first in a series of maneuvers that will sway the tide and lead to the downfall of President Trump—he's certainly acting guilty—I wouldn't bet on it. It seems just as likely, possibly more likely that we'll never get that irrefutable, easily digestible bombshell. And without one of those, impeachment is not happening.

Right now, President Trump’s approval rating is an abysmal 38%. But, believe it or not, those numbers are nowhere near dismal enough to ensure removal from office without something concrete and cataclysmic. Manafort, Gates, Flynn, Page, and even Kushner and Donald Jr. could be indicted, and the President could still potentially spin away dented by not destroyed. There needs to be direct evidence of collusion, or of obstruction of justice or of clear-cut financial crimes.

There needs to be a smoking gun.

And remember, it’s 2017: One man’s smoking gun is another man’s fake news.