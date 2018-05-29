The Important Reason Anne Hathaway Joined The Time's Up Movement

Anne Hathaway knows the good, bad and ugly sides of being a Hollywood actress.

“I’ve had a 20-year career and I’ve had some really, really bad experiences, but I’ve had a lot of great ones too ― with members of both genders,” the actress said in a recent interview with Glamour.

Hathaway, 35, spoke to Glamour for the magazine’s June/July 2018 issue before the release of the much-anticipated “Ocean’s 8,” in which she stars alongside a host of well-known women. The veteran actress also discussed that infamous 2013 hate-storm that enveloped her after she won her first Oscar and, more recently, her involvement with the Time’s Up movement against sexual violence.

“While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature,” Hathaway said. “Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent ― all are unacceptable.”

Hathaway said she joined the Time’s Up movement to ensure that other actresses won’t have to endure what she has.

“Being a 35-year-old cisgendered woman who has experienced the everyday, abusive imbalance of the world also made me want to be a part of a movement for change. ... I know the world can be far worse for others than it has been to me, but I suppose, like most everyone who has been hurt, I want to protect others from going through the worst of what I experienced,” she said.

Announced on New Year’s Day, the Time’s Up movement consists of more than 300 women in television, film and theater, including big names like Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera. The project was inspired by the recent Me Too movement and hopes to combat sexual misconduct in all workplaces by creating a legal defense fund to help less-privileged women come forward with their stories.

“I want to help make what I consider the best of my experiences to be the norm, as it always should have been,” Hathaway continued. “I think that there’s got to be some guys who get high off the power. But in a lot of cases, it’s an echo chamber. Most guys have never seen anything different.”

Hathaway added that for there to be progress, everyone has to put in the work: “If change is going to happen, we have to get uncomfortable.”