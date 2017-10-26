In defense of love and education

A recent article circulating on Facebook (published in The Undefeated) announced that “Love and education are not the answer.” Like many Facebook readers, I had an immediate reaction and presumed I understood the content without actually reading the article.

In fact, the article reports on a very thoughtful interview with Ibram Kendi, the founder of a new anti-racism center at the American University and a leading scholar on racism in the U.S. The author of the article, Lonnae O’Neal, quotes Kendi: “If the fundamental problem is ignorance and hate, then your solutions are going to be focused on education, and love and persuasion….But the actual foundation is not ignorance and hate; it is self-interest.”

Kendi is clear: ideas do not drive policies; policies drive ideas. His institute calls for anti-racist policies in the areas of criminal justice, education, health, environment and politics. Indeed, research has long shown that if you can change people’s practices, ideas will follow (more than vice versa). In this sense, I agree that love and education are not “the” answer.

I am troubled, however, by a headline-circulating culture that rejects love and education out of hand, rather than promoting more thoughtful dialogue about complex issues. I am also concerned by what I see as growing attacks on love and education by progressive people, because love and other “soft” values like kindness, compassion, tolerance and understanding already are under attack by conservatives in the neoliberal, outcomes-focused world of contemporary education. And in the larger culture, hate seems to be gaining on every front.

The discourse of love has long been the dominion of the Left – from the radical political sermons delivered by sages throughout the ages (Jesus, Gandhi, Martin Luther King, John Lennon are a few that come to mind), to “peace and love” sit-ins that were instrumental in ending the Vietnamese War, to Liberation Theology which remains central to struggles for social justice in Latin America, to the progressive education policies offered by people like Paolo Freire. Consider that the Right ran fast and furiously from the discourse of love when they realized it could be used to support gay marriage. I am not willing to cede love to the Right now.

In my work with a team of graduate and undergraduate students from UCLA designing, implementing and studying an after-school program for elementary school youth in downtown Los Angeles, we have found love – as in a willingness to listen to others, with open hearts and minds – to be both foundational and transformative for our work, especially as we build community across many lines of difference (by age, race/ethnicity, gender, rank/status, language, social class backgrounds and other experiences in the world). For sure, our commitment to love and dialogue is anchored in a set of community agreements (essentially, local level policies) that are designed to promote equity, respect, responsibility and safety for all. But love helps hold us to our principles, and dialogue moves us forward when we get stuck.