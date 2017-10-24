In Defense of Misunderstood Love: A Closer Look

In one way or another we are all trying to decipher and interpret the meaning of love. It would be foolish to say there is not a distinguished type of person who falls into a misunderstood love. Love that doesn’t make sense to the people around them. Love that remains hidden. Love that makes others question what’s wrong with them. Love that makes waves throughout time and space without regard to who’s listening or watching. For example, the woman who was certain that her life would be better without him for the time being. Until she realized that what she saw in him was indescribable and irreplaceable. For it did not, does not, and never will exist anywhere else but him. Him. The guy she claimed she’d never go back to. The guy that tore her heart into a million pieces after she tore his apart. Why does this destructive love demolish everything it comes into contact with? Why is it so addictive that they keep going back? She’s found something in him that she can find no one else. She doesn’t even have to look, she just knows. She knows, because that thing she sees in him is her escape. It is her safe place, her paradise, her guilty pleasure... that thing is what her soul yearns for. He has something inside of him that ignites her soul and sets her on fire inside. And her likewise. He awakens parts of her that she never knew existed. Because of the circumstances they’ve faced, they have transcended the normalities and frivolities of most relationships. They will always find each other again.

Maybe it’s time to defend misunderstood love.

Others don’t have to approve of your choices.

There is no universal law that governs who you love. We don’t choose who we love, we just do. It is engrained in the core of our beings. Sometimes it’s chance. Sometimes it’s physics. Sometimes it’s destiny. We were meant to be with that person. In this Universe and the next. Yes, this type of love does exist. There are so many reasons for this unparalleled compatibility.

People who share the same darkness are more likely to understand each other.

We’ve all been there. Trying to explain yourself and your dreams, nightmares, sad memories, or worries to another person and they are simply not on the same wavelength. Sympathy does not always translate to empathy. Some of my most sacred memories are when I shared moments with the person who understood my every tear, my every insecurity, my every fear. No, I don’t think the center of a relationship should be sadness or depression, but being able to relate on even these levels of emotional intelligence is critical to connection and intimacy.

The heart wants what it wants.

There’s an old episode of Dexter where he is about to kill a couple and right before he does, he asks...

DEXTER: “How do you guys do it? How do make your relationship work?”

Man and Wife: “Well, we want the same things”, “Yah, we both want the same things.”

I won’t go into the rest of the storyline but this scene always stuck with me. In my entire life I have only met one person who truthfully wants the exact same things I want. I don’t mean a white picket fence and two corgis named Dooney and Bourke. I mean almost on a telepathic frequency.... It’s where you both want the same specific results and rewards in life. Most importantly, you both want the same one thing in common, each other, indefinitely. It’s like lightning striking.

A taste of thrill and uncertainty...

The magnetic forces of this type of relationship can pull you in tighter if you like the feeling of exhilaration. The closer you get, the more things intensify. The harder things get, the better things will be. The lows are pre-requisites to the highs.

It’s okay to get lost.

Why does social media and society pressure us to fall into “normal” love? Why does it institutionalize the path that love should take? What if two people wish to run toward each other and life at full force? What if they want to live powerfully and zealously? Does anything great not contain a bit of madness? What if two people simply want to be a bit... crazy?