In Honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: An Invitation to Step up and Stamp Out Alzheimer’s Disease

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and in effort to raise awareness during this recognized month, it’s imperative we not forget to keep the momentum ongoing in advocating for research and improving caregiving services in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

As the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects an estimated 5.3 million Americans with numbers expected to triple by 2050. Costing our country $236 billion last year in AD care, this disease is the most costly in America, and it is the most underfunded. Like Breast Cancer Awareness, Alzheimer’s disease needs strong advocates and involvement, and that starts with each of us.

Women in particularly are more vulnerable to AD in both being diagnosed and serving as a caregiver. Women over the age of 65yrs have a 1 in 11 chance of developing breast cancer, and a staggering 1 in 6 chance of developing Alzheimer’s. Women Against Alzheimer’s is an initiative to get people involved and have a voice. The time to get involved, is now.

For those living with Alzheimer’s disease, dignified, therapeutic activities need to be better implemented to enhance quality of life. There is a need for it, and not enough is being offered. This disease deserves to have enriched programs available through the power of utilizing expressive art therapists in: music, art, dance/movement and drama therapies. Foundations such as: Cognitive Dynamics in art therapy, American Music Therapy Association and the Alzheimer's Poetry Project are examples of agencies providing best care practices in AD through the empowerment of expressive arts. The importance of creativity lives within us, and that is not taken away when memory falters.

The brain is a massive machine that is complex to fully understand, yet the more attention and funding AD gets, the more scientists are able to better understand why neural cell death is happening. As Principal Investigator, Frederick Schaerf, M.D., Ph.D. from the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida states, “We have learned more about the brain in the past 10 years than in the last 100 years. We are at a critical juncture where clinical trials are now demonstrating that applying what has been learned, biologically can be turned into potential treatments that are showing a significant impact on disease progression. Since we know Alzheimer’s disease begins up to 20 years before any symptoms are noticed, early screening and treatment will be the key to intervention and prevention.”

Clinical research trials are proactively working hard to find effective treatments to slow and stop disease progression. Early detection is important, and annual memory screens are recommended. If you or a loved one are experiencing memory loss and/or have an immediate family history of AD, but have no current memory complaints, research studies are tracking these individuals too. The Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida (NPRC) provides free services, including thorough memory screens, brain health education and cutting edge Alzheimer's clinical trials. The Alzheimer's Association has their Trial Match to learn more about what studies are happening and where sites are around the country; in addition to: www.clinicaltrials.gov

There is much to be done in Alzheimer's in both research and caregiving treatments, and as long as we have a voice and involvement, perhaps we will find the effective treatment in addressing neural death, and offer better education and training in Alzheimer's care staff.

In honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the first-ever, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Semipostal Stamp (ADRS) will be available throughout November. This stamp will support research and has been in a long process in the making since 1999. Thanks to the Alzheimer's Association and the Alzheimer's Impact Movement the ADRS was approved this year and will be available for purchase at many Post Offices, as well as online at www.usps.com and by a toll-free phone order at 1-800-STAMP-24. Please support this important effort as we will not find effective treatments without research. Let’s help stamp out Alzheimer’s disease, and actively care for those living with it.