In loving memory of Rockey

A note from the contributor : A few weeks ago, a young woman named Maria Maldonado had reached out to me. Her nephew, Rockey, had passed away. He had died by suicide.

More than millions of people globally are affected by a mental health disorder. Often, a majority of people do not seek help because they do not know the symptoms or are too afraid to. And that is okay.

The problem seems to arise with the stigmas and shame that many people continuously put on an individual when it comes to their own mental health. Like physical health, mental health is just as important. It continues to baffle me until this day why there is shame put on mental health.

Like Maria and her loved ones, including myself, who have experience with mental health, whether that be ourselves or a loved one(s), please do not ‘diss’ or ‘discourage’ anyone who is going through a difficult time. You never know what someone is going through. Be kind to others. Kindness is key to putting a stop to shaming. Let’s stop the shame with mental health.

Mental health matters. YOU matter.

September 22, 2017

In Memory

By Maria Maldonado

I’m sitting in front of my television with my laptop carefully balanced on legs, trying to figure out exactly what words would appropriately describe the message which I am attempting to convey. I guess the best way is for me to start from the beginning.

It’s been a little over a month ago, August 13, 2017. My sister Linda and I were in my bedroom watching tv when the phone rang, she answered. I couldn’t quite understand what the person on the other end of the line was saying, however, I did pick up on their tone.

It was my nephew, he was quite upset. I heard him say his brothers’ name which was “Rocky’. My sister responded “What”? Rocky did what!? At that moment I asked her what’s going on? She turned to me and said, “Rocky hung himself”.

Suddenly, my nephew, “Rocky’s life, not mine…flashed in front of my eyes. From infancy to adulthood. I could no longer hear my sister’s voice on phone, nor was I in my bedroom. I was in a happy place with my beloved nephew.5,4,3,2,1, back to reality. I felt myself crying uncontrollably. My first question was why “Rocky”? Unfortunately, this is a question which shall not ever be answered.

You what else is very unfortunate: my family isn’t the only one who has suffered the loss of a loved one to suicide. It pains me to say, we won’t be the last.

I lost a brother and niece to suicide when I was younger. I understood the loss and pain, however, I had no inclination of seeking help from organizations and people who are well educated in assisting others who may feel as though they have run out of options.

It is time for us to pay more to attention to what people aren’t saying, and doing instead of waiting until it’s too late. We all know most suicides are a direct result of mental illness’. It’s time to stand up and speak up about a very serious disease which is breaking down too many families. Having mental illness doesn’t make you a social outcast. I have been treated for mental illness since childhood. It is prevalent in my family. We will shout it out to the world if it helps one person to know they are not alone. Let’s make a change.

As you may have noticed, this piece has “No Title”. Well, somethings in life just speaks for its ‘self.

Tell your loved ones how special they are to you, don’t wait for their eulogy.

Peace and luv to all,

Maria Maldonado