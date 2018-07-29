In Rare Interview, Charles Koch Suggests Political Spending May Dip

The network has been inviting reporters to its winter and summer gatherings ― what it calls seminars ― since 2014, but this is the first time Charles Koch has spoken to reporters on the record.

Asked if he could work with Democrats if they win control of the House, he responded: “I don’t care what initials are in front of or after somebody’s name.”

Despite Koch’s comments, the network isn’t a strictly bipartisan entity: So far this year, it has spent around $10 million attacking vulnerable Senate Democrats like Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, mostly for opposing the GOP tax law.

But the group has also spent money attacking GOP Rep. Lou Barletta, the Trump-endorsed candidate in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, and praising Democratic North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp for voting for a law rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations.

Asked if Trump was responsible for increasing political divisiveness in the country, Koch declined to echo some of his top network leaders.

“We’ve had divisiveness long before the president, we’ll have divisiveness long after,” he said. “I’m into hating the sin, not the sinner.”

He also warned that the Trump administration’s push for a trade war could lead the country into recession “if it’s severe enough.”

Standing up to the Trump administration’s moves toward protectionism have been a major theme of the network’s message at the seminar.

“The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history,” Koch said in a video shown to donors on Sunday morning. “This protectionist mindset has destroyed countless businesses.”