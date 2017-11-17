In Search of Anthony Michael Hall

Cut down a stretch of 95-south, exiting Massachusetts, until you realize you’re there, the most populous city in the state of Rhode Island. The interstate highway servers Providence starkly in half, so if you aren’t paying attention, you can blink and become suddenly surrounded on either side by a city’s large concrete sprawl.

The way Providence fractures is abrasive, visually as well as directionally, which makes transport cumbersome. You leave the highway and circle through the historic, and notorious, Federal Hill district, before looping underneath 95 in order to park in a paid lot, a trek that’s like Anton Furst designed it.

My wife and I are in town for Rhode Island Comic Con, “the biggest show in the smallest state.” She’s a Star Wars fan, and this year’s lineup sports a solid assemblage of talent from the series’ various incarnations: Ian McDiarmid, Julian Glover, Felix Silla, Joonas Shotamo and more. There’s also an array of celebrity guests that check off certain childhood nostalgia boxes for both of us: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Christopher Lloyd, the cops from Beverly Hills Cop (Judge Reinhold, John Ashton), that sort of thing.

(Oh, and the dad from Lizzie McGuire, Robert Carradine. He’s in town for a Revenge of the Nerds reunion, one of those movies I first watched during a sick day when I was 8. So, you could say, there were things for both of us. “His and Her.”)

The wife has been on a kick lately about this sort of thing. She brought me to Toronto several months back for a Degrassi reunion, a show I’ve never watched. During the summer, Boston held its own comic con, as well.

However, a quick perusal of the attendees in August immediately captures my imagination. This might raise an eyebrow, but the two names I gravitated toward were... Rob Schneider and Anthony Michael Hall.

As a kid growing up pre-Internet (we first got our desktop in 1997), catching reruns of Saturday Night Live on Comedy Central could be more than just party timeeee!!! with Wayne Campbell. It had the catchphrases, for sure… but sometimes it was also about understanding the larger world, presenting American culture and national events in fun, digestible bites. So, if you can imagine, it’s 1995 and you’re an inquisitive kid without yet the infinite benefits of a computer to inform you about recent news and pop culture. Segments like Weekend Update are prime educators.

(It’s disorienting to remember a time when information was limited or withheld, and you couldn’t immediately expose yourself to any subject, near-instantaneous. 90s suburbia could have been worse, sure, but imagine relying on David Spade to inform your worldview.)

Schneider’s developed a prickly reputation since leaving SNL, and perhaps for good reason. However, I’m old enough to remember how big “The Richmeister” was. Or Tiny Elvis, the Il Cantore waiter, etc. But while I’m excited at the chance to meet Deuce Bigelow, I’m not crushed when he cancels weeks in advance. Life is struggle. I’ll ask him to shout “You can do it!” at me - in that vaguely-foreign-affectation he does - some other time.

Anthony Michael Hall was not my generation’s SNL… or anyone’s, really. So I was truly looking forward to meeting him - he’s such an outlier in the show’s history. As the youngest cast member in SNL’s history, Hall also joined the show during Lorne’s first year back after his self-imposed exile, following his initial five-year run with the Not Ready for Primetime Players.

Hall’s single season on SNL was during one of the most experimental (or forgettable!) periods in the show’s history, one of those wonderful one-offs it used to be capable of. Essentially, a reinvigorated Lorne Michaels implemented a Noah’s Ark-style approach to rebuilding the cast, after everyone left from the discarded Dick Ebersol era. He selected Hall alongside a few actors, including Joan Cusack, Randy Quaid and fellow young thespian Robert Downey Jr. to join rising comic stars as Jon Lovitz and Dennis Miller. It’s really a fascinating exercise, despite not really working. (Note: for more background on this ill-fated season, check out Nathan Rabin’s review: https://tv.avclub.com/younger-sexier-inherently-doomed-case-file-25-satur-1798233763)

I wish the current show would dare attempt a recurring character like Cabrini Green Jackson.

So while SNL is frequently viewed as a few eras (the original 70s cast, the Eddie Murphy show, etc.), the 1985-1986 season with Hall particularly stands out… if only because it includes a ton of actors who went on to successful Hollywood careers, and aren’t ever really associated with the show. And, obviously, this is a guy who starred in the original Vacation, ffs, among other great films (Breakfast Club, Dark Knight, you get it.)

Meeting Chris Kattan is one thing, my friends, or even Rob Schneider… but getting to interact with Anthony Michael Hall? A true feather in the cap. I dig John Ashton, but meeting Hall brings out the true fan.

This Stan preamble complete, it’s with regret that I report Anthony Michael Hall was NOT at the con. In fact, he cancelled three days prior to its launch. (Evidently his attendance at a Virginia film festival the same weekend had been reported several weeks prior. Ahem.) I’ve been reassured this is standard operating procedure for festivals like this, but as a relative novice... it still stings. I can’t even imagine being an 8-year-old thrilled to meet Bruce Banner himself (Mark Ruffalo… who also cancelled, hours before go time.) Or the Dead Heads eager to glimpse the cast of Walking Dead.

Now, granted, no sense crying over spilled milk, or “Farmer Ted” even. In fact, I really enjoyed my experience, snark aside. We had good conversations with Weird Al and Robert Carradine. I even spoke with a cantankerous George Wendt about the aborted Superfans movie:

And my wife met him, as well:

I also asked the legendary Christopher Lloyd about a small film he did with Jack Nicholson and John Belushi in the 70s, Goin’ South:

This is living history, at least for disciples of pop culture. That’s the value of cons like this, really, their inherent newsworthiness, anyway. Barring a tell-all book about his whirlwind life as a character actor, Christoper Lloyd’s True Hollywood Stories might be lost forever.

In my final super-official-share-this-with-your-client assessment, comic cons are like a cross between an amusement park sideshow and the sometimes dreary baseball card conventions I attended growing up. When they’re on point, you’re interacting with your childhood heroes, and man…. there’s true near-magical fan engagement. It’s experiential and fulfilling.

But there’s always that looming concern about exploitation, that our nostalgia is being weaponized. Is it worth a family of four to spend hundreds of dollars, wait in the freezing cold for an hour and half outside the Dunkin Donuts Center only to find out one of the Avengers has cancelled? (Not to imply the comic con’s organizers are culpable, they are not. They plainly state on their website there will be no refunds, for any 8-year-old to gleam.) It’s just kind of capitalism embodied; shuffling through packed crowds, interacting with volunteers, spending $80 for a raw, fleeting moment with a celebrity clearly counting down the seconds on the clock. The fan passion is infectious, the wild costumes and yet...

The letdown from Anthony Michael Hall’s cancellation was itself a form of nostalgia. As an adult in an ever cynical world, it’s rare to truly be crestfallen, particularly over silly hobbies or interests. So, wistfully, disappointment is part of the experience too, a throwback to the childhood days of waiting in line for the baseball star signing autographs… just for him to slip back into the dugout at the last possible moment before signing your ball.