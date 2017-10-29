In Support Of Safety And Dignity For All

Full disclosure in case you’re new to my blog, Stepping Aside: I’m not a supporter of our current president nor do I support his policies. Instead, I’m a supporter of families, women, truth, integrity, shared sacrifice, unity, and progressive thinking. But when he was tragically elected nearly a year ago, besides having a panic attack, I wondered what the effect would be to the country. Would we respond in horror as time went on? Would his own supporters recoil the way those who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for him did? Will there indeed be changes that result in something better or will we end up circling the drain?

After a year of this guy, now we’re seeing white nationalist rallies springing up. One female counter protester was killed at one such rally when an alleged white nationalist plowed his car into the group where she was standing. Evidently, the white nationalists really like their statues representing our division during the Civil War. It was a bad time in our American family, one they with to continue.

We’re seeing cabinet members dine out on taxpayer dollars as they fly here and there on private and military jets to places which other cabinet members would have flown via commercial airlines. And the level of outright lying that we’re all witnessing is so appalling that I can’t listen to much of it anymore. I mean, why bother? Now that indictments are being issued the talking points include references to the Clinton administration, and they’re not referring to Bill. They’re doing it to distract and they don’t care what they have to say to accomplish that task even if it’s referencing something that’s nonexistent.

One of the most disgusting aspects of the campaign centered around allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. And we didn’t have to rely solely on statements from alleged victims but on past articles, radio broadcasts, and videotape from interviews and television shows as well. Still, he was elected in spite of it all. And he couldn’t even stop himself from offering an inappropriate weight comment to a small girl as he handed her some Halloween candy in the Oval Office. She’s a child, for heaven’s sake.

It really felt after the election that women didn’t matter anymore to anyone unless it meant using us in some fashion. And goddess help us if a woman of color speaks out. She’ll receive any number of attacks from the White House and their endless spokespeople. Just ask Rep. Frederica Wilson. She’s reportedly receiving death threats resulting from her comments over what the president said to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson killed senselessly in Niger. Her account was corroborated by the widow along with others in the car. It was what it was. But any number of people from Chief of Staff Kelly to low-level trumpets were demeaning Rep. Wilson as well as Mrs. Johnson in response when they should have simply apologized. And since they can’t seem to do that then they should hang their heads in shame.

The doubling down is astonishing. It feels as if grifting locusts have descended upon Washington D.C. and when all is said and done, there may be little left of this country that even remotely resembles the United States of America. And it’s odd that little seems to be done to stop any of it. None of these things would have been tolerated in any other administration, particularly the most recent one. No, they would have moved immediately to impeach and then arrest the president.

Instead, we’re witnessing a Twitter war between a so-called two-person energy company from Montana and the Mayor of San Juan over a contract that no one admits they had anything to do with. Then how was it signed? And who signed it? $300,000 for the work and no oversight is permitted by the contract? Although it sounds typical for the current administration, this is unacceptable to the American people.

Here’s the thing. Those serving in government weren’t given a blank check to do as they please by virtue of their employment. Nor are they allowed to harass and demean anyone, not at the podium, and not on social media. Their lack of integrity is craven and blatant and the lies they tell demean us all.

But here’s the other thing. Women are standing up. They’re speaking out, sharing their own stories in defense of their own safety and dignity irrespective of any attacks they might receive. NFL players are standing up for the safety and dignity of black men at the hands of law enforcement by taking a respectful and solemn knee during the national anthem. Cities around the country are standing up for the safety and dignity of immigrants by designating themselves sanctuary cities while tech companies are standing up in defense of their DACA employees, now at risk of deportation. Even our national monuments and parks are at risk.

And then something amazing happened. Various men in the public eye are losing their jobs after allegations of sexual harassment or assault began coming out. Whether it’s men in the entertainment field, journalism, business, or politics, predatory men are being called out and some are experiencing consequences they no doubt thought would never happen. Powerful men, brought to their knees by their own pathetic behavior.

We’ve been heading in a questionable direction for some time. Perhaps the election will indeed bring change. But a descent into white nationalism isn’t the change we need. Maybe we’re seeing a trend where people are done with division and hate and desire a more productive balance in our country. Although we may take a couple of steps backward for every step forward, our country will be far better if we support safety and dignity for all.