In the Digital Age, Why Voyeurs Prefer to Spy in Person

Personal Space Invaders

We live in a day and age where spying is easier than ever. As an example of the type of vision enhancement available, drone voyeurism is on the rise. Victims express outrage about being filmed by these flying devices peeking in their bedroom window, and some existing laws are arguably insufficient to tackle the problem.[i]

Yet drones are only the most recent tool used by a class of voyeurs who, even in the digital age, prefer to spy in person.

Prying Eyes Prefer Personal Invasion

Sure, there are plenty of privacy violations that occur online. We are wise to take steps to protect ourselves from identity theft, online scams, and other methods of virtual thievery and cyber exploitation.

And at Starbucks, you are right to be concerned about tech savvy hackers who can view your personal data when you are sharing a network, taking advantage of the free public Wi-Fi as you wait for your drink.

Yet there is a specific type of privacy violator who prefers personal invasion of privacy to digital. Because they are not interested in your money, they are interested in your body. Sexually motivated voyeurs are interested in watching you.

A Taste For Forbidden Fruit

Peeping Toms come in different shapes and sizes. You might be surprised to learn that although most would not admit it, research reveals that many people would take the opportunity to have a peek at someone when they know they shouldn´t.

Researchers Rye and Meaney (2007) discovered that a significant percentage of people surveyed admitted they would watch an attractive person undressing if they knew they wouldn't be caught.[ii] They further found that some people (more men than women) admitted they would watch two attractive people having sex if they knew they wouldn't be detected.

These statistics are revealing and unnerving. Yet clinical voyeuristic disorder requires more. The significance, however, is that individuals who suffer from the identified psychological disorder, by nature of the preferred conduct, often offend in person.

Sexually Motivated Voyeurs Want a Personal Peek

Why, you might ask, in an age where almost anything is available on the Internet, do Peeping Toms want to spy in real time? Because for many of them, the thrill is observing unsuspecting victims.

Although many voyeurs, if examined, would not be diagnosed with a clinical disorder, the formal definition is informative, given its discussion of preferred victim selection.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5th Edition (DSM V) diagnostic criteria of Voyeuristic Disorder (302.82) requires, among other things, “recurrent and intense sexual arousal from observing an unsuspecting person who is naked, in the process of disrobing, or engaging in sexual activity, as manifested by fantasies, urges, or behaviors.” (Emphasis added)

As a practical matter, observing unsuspecting individuals is usually accomplished in person. Virtual voyeurism accomplished online or through watching reality TV, usually involves observing people acting in front of a webcam or Hollywood camera crew. Hardly unsuspecting victims.

Should we worry about voyeurs in public as well as private? Defining voyeurism broadly, the answer is yes. Because many visual voyeurs are satisfied with far less of an eyeful than the clinical diagnosis requires.

Prying Eyes in Public

The prying eyes of public space invaders are obviously not expecting to see people naked, having sex, or undressing, as required by the DSM V definition. They are merely seeking a cheap thrill from scoring a flash.

Where are these people? Potentially anywhere they might catch a glimpse of something they shouldn´t see. Some visual voyeurs hang around stairwells to look up women´s skirts, walk past department store dressing rooms, or take public transportation to increase opportunities for visual stimuli (and sometimes also physical contact in crowded spaces).

And you actually stand a good chance of spotting them, due to the frequency of the conduct. Hopkins et al. in “Varieties of Intrusion: Exhibitionism and Voyeurism” (2016) note that self-reported voyeurs admit an average of 849 acts.[iii] Reporting them will spare future victims.

Although many of these voyeurs never commit contact offenses, their behavior is not harmless. It is symptomatic of a deeper problem. Thankfully, help is available.

Envisioning a Less Intrusive Future

Individuals with voyeuristic proclivities are not alone. They can be identified, diagnosed, and treated. Supportive therapy and counseling are available to address the underlying issues involved, with en eye toward an intrusion-free future.

And on your part, acknowledging the prevalence of real time prowlers and peekers allows you to take steps to protect yourself, and your space, both in private and in public.

This column was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201801/in-the-digital-age-why-voyeurs-prefer-spy-in-person#_=_

