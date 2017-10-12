In the Era of Harvey Weinstein, Break the Predator's Fantasy!

Confessions of a Former Sex Addict

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times Film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s career is collapsing under the weight of sexual harassment complaints.

I’ve been a member of a 12-Step program for sex addicts for longer than I care to remember. Sex addiction is very hard to overcome, and although it follows the familiar recovery model of admission, trusting a Higher Power, personal inventory, confession, amends, and helping others, behavioral changes are another matter entirely. Sex is not like alcohol, where the initial approach of “don’t drink” is also a part of the end result. It’s much more complicated than that with sex, because the act itself isn’t problematic; it’s what lies beneath an obsession with it that we all need to be thinking about in the era of Harvey Weinstein. This assumes that our culture truly wishes to prevent such behavior in the future. It does no good, except as a form of catharsis perhaps, to merely raise our voices in anger and disgust at Weinstein’s behavior. Besides, we need to arm women with knowledge of how to respond to predatory behavior in a way that will diffuse the situation rather than have it worsen.

Is Harvey Weinstein a sex addict? Only he knows, but I suspect so, because his history fits the pattern, and his behavior reminds me a lot of my own transgressions while acting out. This does not excuse or diminish in any way the awful deeds that are coming to light. It merely gives us a different starting point in our attempts at prevention downstream and to give women different weapons to use when confronted by such on the job, at the grocery store, or even at church or in counseling.

To a lot of people, sex addiction represents drooling and nasty reprobates masturbating while under the spell of pornography. Porn can certainly be a part of it, but a sex addict with only a porn addiction is a lucky one, for he or she hasn’t been touched by behavior that involves other people - yet. So let me tell you a bit about me, because I can speak with authority on the topic.

I was sexually abused as a little boy, felt responsible for it, hated myself, ran from myself, felt my needs would never be met by other people, and created a new persona that would represent me. This mask was the opposite of my true self, because I just knew that there was something wrong with me and I would be vanquished and alone if anybody ever found out. I need to win always, because I felt I was the biggest loser of all. I’d only attempt things that I thought I could master in order to reduce the risk of failure. I was always more of an observer than a joiner, so I spent High School on the sidelines. I needed to master a musical instrument, because the real self would never be able to do so. I needed to be a number one man, because I felt the least of all men. I needed power, because I felt so powerless, and so I became a leader in my field and worked for many, many years in a way resembling that of Mr. Weinstein as the boss surrounded by pretty people in the world of television.

I became a charming serial sexual predator. Those familiar with addiction know that the second time isn’t quite as fulfilling as the first, and so the disease progressively worsens. This includes a slowly growing boldness, more risk, more self-degradation, more, more, more. Nothing is ever enough, and soon the thrill that came with the first time becomes master of the addict. My master drove me downward to a place where every encounter with a woman became an opportunity to be explored. Some events required a long period of grooming while others were based in immediate circumstances. I forgot completely my true identity, and melancholy with accompanying thoughts of suicide became my closest friend, someone I could count on. Sex addicts are always highly manipulative liars, although we don’t think about that in the moment. We are worn out at the end of the day, because one lie begets another, and so it goes. We are also HIGHLY adept at perceiving emotions of others and using those emotions to our advantage. We seduce in a relentless power game of “I want you to want me more than I want you.” As perceptive as we are, we are sitting ducks for lies that make their way into our thinking, such as “she wants me” in a thousand variations.

Inevitably, our false persona crashes as it must, for no one can sustain such rampant lies forever. No one. We are always found out, because truth cannot be covered up indefinitely. In Mr. Weinstein’s case, this was evident in the many out-of-court settlements he made with victims rather than let the truth come out. A man with the resources he has can perhaps sustain disbelief longer than others, but eventually, he will get so wrapped up in fallacy that his world will collapse in on him. In fact, he knows it will, and in the ongoing war between the self and the ego, a part of him is actually hoping to get caught.

At this point, I need to say that you’ll quite possibly disagree with everything that comes after. My truth may not be yours, but I offer this in the good faith hope that the reader will approach it with an open mind.

More than anything, the sex addict’s mind is confused. When acting out, that mind is filled with voices egging him on in support of his single goal and that is to feel a sense of power and control that he knows deep inside he doesn’t deserve. This fantasy that he’s feeding requires a certain response from his victim, capitulation to his demands in such a way as to validate his illusion of power over her. The word “stop” is meaningless in this context, as are any other logical responses.

I think we need to teach women to get mad when confronted by unwanted advances. Let all emotions be channeled through anger, even explosive anger, if necessary. Remind him of the pathetic little boy that he really is. Ask what his mother would think at that moment if she were present. Break the fantasy! Don’t capitulate and especially don’t cower in fear, because this is what he’s hoping for, and it’s what his fantasy is expecting. Channel fear into anger. Strike out, especially if he has exposed himself. Slap the bejesus out of the thing that’s staring at you, or grab it and threaten to shred it right there and then. Again, break the fantasy. Break. The. Fantasy. You can do it, because your predator is actually quite afraid that he will be rejected violently. Reject the persona that his ego is presenting and penetrate directly to the cowering self. For a great illustration of this, read Zoe Brock’s story Harvey Weinstein and I at The Hotel Du Cap. She did exactly what I’m suggesting.

Active sex addicts are quite judgmental and place people into categories of their own making. The way she smiles, for example, or the look in her eye that he perceives, or her make-up and her dress. Yes, the way she is dressed is a significant trigger for men caught in the throes of sex addiction, unless and until he is able to find help. Telling women that the way they dress is not or should not be a factor in such cases can be a very foolish argument. Trust me. The predator is looking for any sign that will urge him onward, and while I’ll never hold any victim responsible for such events, it’s just complete hooey to argue that the way women dress today isn’t a factor in sexual chemistry or perceived sexual chemistry. It plays directly into the predator’s fantasy. Harvey Weinstein lived and worked around beautiful women who dressed provocatively by default. He made it all about him.

Another factor that enters in is the seemingly cultural acceptance of the opposite of the predator. In this case, a woman who uses her sexual charms to influence any decision on her behalf, and this includes employment. Since a sex addict is always searching for signs that validate his predatory response to a woman, imagine for a moment the effect on the addict’s mind when he actually runs into someone who is not only compliant, but aggressively so? Who is seducing whom in such a scenario? And let me tell you that this is much more common than you might believe. I have had women literally throw themselves at me in order to get a job, and this only furthered my predatory illusions. I had one applicant who showed up with a short skirt and no underwear and went out of her way to display herself in a way that would influence me. The fact that this happens AT ALL contributes to the confusion in the addict’s mind, and we can’t discount a whole genre of porn that caters to the myth of the all powerful employer, supervisor, doctor, counselor, or whatever. I predict that every adult studio is today planning a Weinstein take off, which says a lot more about all of us than we would ever care to accept.

And then there are women who are likewise sex addicts. That’s an entirely different matter, but also relevant here in the sense that once a man encounters a female sex addict, it’s very hard to remove that knowledge from his head or even treat it as an anomaly.

Are sex addicts bad people? Can we ever be trusted again?

We’re not bad people. We’ve done bad things, but there are ways to deal with such that we can fully embrace in recovery. To some victims, we can make direct amends via letter, but for others, we need to just stay away and make living amends through changed behavior. We hate ourselves more than you could possibly imagine, and one loses one’s ability to be truly productive in such an awful place. We can, however, learn to like ourselves, and that will produce the kind of reaction to life that will make us more likable. However, and this is the biggie, we can never truly regain the trust that we gave away while acting out. That, I’m afraid, is our life sentence, and it’s hard but understandable under the circumstances. An alcoholic can regain trust by making living amends through simply not drinking over time. That’s not the case with sex addicts, and it’s a hard pill to swallow in the end.