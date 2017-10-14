In the Shadow of the Shah: Trump Does the Iran Around

Never forget that, no matter how profound the issue may be, it is really, in the end, all about Il Duce Donald. Or so he thinks. And there are certain requisite characteristics involved. The "reality" host must always be seen as a badass. He must also be seen as the ultimate authority, even if -- actually, especially if -- he doesn't really know much about the substance. And nothing must ever be settled short of total personal victory. Or at least a hollow declaration of same.

All of which makes Trump's much ballyhooed declaration of new policy on the fraught yet valuable Iran nuclear deal the latest example of his Joker Presidency. Trump wants you to think that he is a badass sophisticate, a billionaire Gotham vigilante like Bruce Wayne/Batman writ large on the world stage. But what he really is is a shambolic "agent of chaos," the Joker at the bottom of the Presidential deck.

Not content with loudmouthed comic book provocations of the cartoonish but nonetheless rather effective North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Trump has been chomping at the bit to tear up the Iran nuclear deal worked out by the previous administration in concert with the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. Which put a cork in the bottle of Iran's drive for an impending nuclear weapon.

The trouble is, for Trump, that Iran has been living up to the agreement. So Trump has had to certify, well, reality, at each of the previous 90-day checkpoints built into the American side of the deal by accompanying Senate legislation.

But reality is clearly no fun for Donald J. Trump.

This time, he said no, no certification, citing a couple of purported technical violations by Iran. Trump being such a well-established pathological liar that if he says the sun rose in the East, you would be well-advised to check for yourself, we can dispense with his pretext. Especially since the watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the governments of fellow accord members Britain, France, Germany, China, and Trump's fave rave Russia, all say that Iran has kept up its end of the bargain.

So Trump says Iran is out of compliance. But he isn't pushing, overtly, for reimposition of sanctions in response, especially since the rest of the world, unlike the case with the Obama administration, which forced major Iranian concessions as a result of its diplomacy, won't go along with him.

No, he's punted the rest of it, i.e., his desire to renegotiate the nuclear deal as a way to get Iran to back off on other aspects of its own muscular and not infrequently terror-mongering geopolitical strategy, to the U.S. Senate. He's given the Senate 60 days to do his somewhat amorphous bidding.

What he evidently wants are restrictions on Iran's medium-range ballistic missile program, which is not part of the nuclear deal, elimination of any expiration date on nuclear restrictions (which seem to have essentially eliminated Iran's stockpiles of weaponizable materials), and a crippling of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (who spearheaded Iraq's defense against the then rampaging Isis early on when it appeared that even Baghdad might fall). To the latter end, Trump has unilaterally declared some U.S. sanctions on the Revolutionary Guards. Historically, that sort of thing has little effect other than to irritate.

And if Iran, or the Senate, won't go along with either concessions on the one hand or more sanctions on the other? Well, Trump, who insulted Iran further by calling the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf, will presumably huff and puff and blow the house down.

Or at least act like it. And then we’ll see what, if anything, happens.

But he won't have any support from the other five major powers who joined in the deal, including some of our oldest and closest allies.

In fact, only the Sunni fundamentalist Saudis, who want the U.S. to side with them in their more than thousand-year old religious schism with Shia Islam, and the Israelis, also led now by a religious-oriented government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, sound enthused among major nations.

Trump, of course, acts like U.S.-Iranian history began with the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in November 1979.

I was there not long before the Iranian Revolution and saw how Iranians feared and hated our very close ally, the autocratic Shah of Iran. It was the Nixon/Kissinger/Ford strategy to send half of our worldwide arms sales to the Shah's regime, thus clearly identifying America with the Shah's American-equipped police state. But most intelligence mavens and Washington policy-makers didn't get it. They thought that, as the late John Belushi, portraying a CIA officer in a great 'Saturday Night Live' skit, put it: "What are you talking about?! The people love the Shah!"

Right.

Once the ailing Shah was ousted, the Carter administration, which had inherited the ludicrous Republican strategy, dutifully admitted him to the U.S. for medical treatment. Actually, the Carter State Department had advised against admitting the Shah. But Henry Kissinger and his close ally and patron, Council on Foreign Relations and Chase Manhattan Bank chairman David Rockefeller, pushed hard for it, in of course a bipartisan spirit.

Less than two weeks later, not surprisingly, radical Iranian students seized our embassy in Tehran and created the 444-day hostage crisis that ironically paved the way for the rise of Ronald Reagan to the White House.

A quarter-century earlier, a CIA-engineered coup in Iran ousted the democratically-elected Iranian premier who threatened Western oil interests.

But if you don't get that, and there is no reason to believe that the know-nothing president with the attention span of an overactive gnat does get it — and the U.S. media doesn’t mention it, either — you simply don't understand why those "Death To America!" chants are not hard to orchestrate.

And, by the way, it's important not to make the mistake of imagining, as so many well-meaning Americans did during the big Iranian protests in 2009, that Westernized students and professionals brandishing iPods then and iPhones now really represent the majority of what is still a decidedly Islamic country. That's like imagining that folks at Stanford and Harvard and Berkeley represent all of America.

So what is the upshot of Trump's new Iranian moves?

The usual with this guy.

More discord.

More uncertainty.

And a heightened risk of conflict that could lead to further nuclearization of an already very unstable Middle East.

If Trump were serious about acting effectively against Tehran's non-nuclear transgressions, he wouldn't conflate them with the hard-won nuclear deal. And he might get some more international support.

But Trump does not want international support. In case you were still wondering.