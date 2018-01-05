In the Wake of #MeToo, the Gym Patriarchy Survives

As we enter into 2018, on the tail end of the #MeToo campaign with the Golden Globes womens’ blackout on the brink, I’ve become more attune to the mini social injustices that occur in my every day life. And, as I’ve started focusing on these instances, it’s become more and more apparent that though powerful men are falling from their pedestals left and right in the business (Hi VICE) and media worlds (I’m looking at you Matt and Harvey), the patriarchy is still alive and well—at least it is in my hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

What exactly am I referring to? Well, at my gym, in front of the rows of treadmills and bounding ellipticals, there are two televisions that hang from the walls between the clock. And, as a woman who has latched onto the #NewYearNewMe trend, I’ve started running almost every day. And while I vary the length of my runs, the time of day that I workout, not to mention my enthusiasm to be sweating it out, one thing is a constant: ESPN plays on one television set and Fox News plays on the other.

And believe me, I’ve tried to reason with this fact. At first I thought that it was just a coincidence. That it was just that more men were in the gym than women. That the remotes weren’t easily accessible. That this was gym ettiquete that I just didn’t understand. But after two weeks of non-stop “First Take”, “Pardon the Interruption”, and the face of Brett Baier, I decided that this wasn’t a coincidence. Because even if it was just one man and seven women, or some other un-proportional mix of sexes, the television channels did not change.

