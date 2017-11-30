Ina Garten Hails 'Magic Powers' Of Roast Chicken In Royal Engagement

Ina Garten would like to take a moment to celebrate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the roast chicken that brought them together.

The couple sat for a televised interview after announcing their engagement this week and shared the story of the proposal. They were roasting a chicken at home when Harry dropped to one knee and popped the question.

As congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities and world leaders alike, the roast chicken master herself highlighted that key detail of the royal engagement story.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

Markle previously told Good Housekeeping magazine that she was a fan of the Barefoot Contessa’s roast chicken recipe.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer,” she told the magazine last year. “I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

While the couple did not specify the recipe they used the night of their engagement, Garten said she was thrilled the proposal happened over roast chicken.

“It’s nourishing and I love that they were cooking it together,” Garten told People magazine. “It wasn’t some fancy meal. He did it over a home-cooked meal and a simple roast chicken, which is frankly what everybody wants.”