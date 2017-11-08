Inability to pay support; Mom throws Daddy in jail

It is with a very heavy heart I write this article, as tomorrow I am headed in to prison for the inability to make a lump sum child support payment in the amount of $302,000. The woman who I married and gave me two amazing children has decided this is the route to go. The courts seem to agree.

In late 2015 I filed for divorce (reasons unimportant) and requested for full custody of my little ones; Moses Sugarman who was four months old and Gisela Sugarman who was two years old. The sad part, and has been mentioned before is I have not tucked my children in bed since October 20, 2015. The antics and noise created in divorce is mind boggling. What also is mind boggling is the court awarding my wife monthly payments of $22,000 a MONTH without looking at a P&L statement.

So here is an issue with the legal system. Dad doesn't have $22,000 a month, daddy can't see his babies as every hearing is about money, daddy finds it hard to work as his focus is on the children and dad is getting thrown in prison (Rikers Island) because he doesn't have the ability to make “ordered” payments.

On average an incarcerated parent with a child support order has the potential to leave prison with nearly $20,000 in child support debt, having entered the system with around half that amount owed. So what happens with my $302,000. Monies owed to a woman I was married to for 4 years and hold my babies from me?

What I have learned...I have no rights. I have no rights to see my children. I have learned lawyers take retainers, and opposing council, in this case a Mr. Chalres Gayner refuses to allow me to even sit and mediate with the woman who has single handily dismantled me a person. My soul is empty as my children are kept away over money. Note, there was never a charge of domestic violence and I spent every available minute with my children as all my posts have shown.

While the United States government is very efficient with its enforcement of child-support laws, it might be more beneficial to address its child custody statues. The core of the problem with modern day child support hearings is the fact that the “dead beat” parent ( the one who can't pay 22k a month) still has no alone time with the children. Because of money I do not have legal or physical custody of my kids. Understand this.....The judge can order the parent that owes the support to pay between 25 to 33 percent of ones AGI and more if the judge chooses to attribute more income then you actually earn. If you don’t pay it all, the judge will send you to jail.

I David Sugarman do have a constitutional right to parent my own children. I have the right to determine my own income and cannot or rather should not be punished for not earning enough. Constitutional rights are inalienable rights that the United States government was formed to secure if you are familiar with the Declaration of Independence.. The constitution made it difficult to take away constitutional rights from a person. The courts must use “constitutional due process” when constitutional rights are at stake - unlike what family courts do. This means one can’t be denied your constitutional right to parent unless you are found to be unfit as a parent by clear and convincing evidence- generally by a jury is civil court. The “best interest of the child” is not an adequate reason for denying a fit parent his parental right over $22,000 a month.

So today, 24 hours before I need to surrender in New York City having done nothing wrong other then not making enough money, have been denied my constitutional right in family/supreme court. My right to directly care for my own children who have been kept away from me for over two years am subject of extortion by the courts to pay the mother money for whatever money she wants to use it for.

So beyond the scenario of me not seeing and holding my babies and unattainable court ordered payments under the continued threats of jail, many mothers, NOT ALL but including the mother of Moses and Gisela Sugarman alienate the children from the father- or just move away with the kids. In this case she is attempting to take them to Canada. The courts do little or nothing to assuage this “motherly” behavior and that relocation will be a hard fight from Rikers Island.

The court doesn’t secure- as it should - the fathers rights. In fact us jailed fathers are enslaved for money- a lot of money. All is controlled by the courts, judges and mothers. An interesting note, is I have had 4 separate judges as this case has been tossed around like a football. My last judge was removed from the case for trying to use her position to try and free her murderer son from prison. NY POST STORY

To deny fathers rights is to deny constitutional rights to someone who has done nothing wrong but marry the wrong person. A man, a dad who has done nothing wrong. Nothing but love his children. The past two years have destroyed me. Destroyed my soul. Not one night passes that I do not dream of my babies.

Gisela and Moses Sugarman, I love you. I am dying inside with out you. I am doing all I can to see you. Mommy, doesn't want me near you and that saddens me in a way you (I pray) you never have to feel. When you grow up, if I am still alive I will share all the notes, posts, thoughts I have written to and for you. This will all become crystal clear. For the time... Daddy needs to go away for a while.

David Sugarman