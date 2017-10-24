Inca Jungle Trail 5 Days

The 5-days Inca Jungle Trek to Machu Picchu is not just a hike. The package incorporates loads of history and adventure activities into the 5 days journey, starting first day in Cusco picking you up from the airport and having a walking tour, visiting the main plazas, markets, streets an having a coffee break at the Plaza de Armas seeing the sunset with your personal guide .

The Inca Jungle Trek has been surging in popularity since it was first offer nearly 14 years ago. In fact, it’s now become the second most popular trek to get to Machu Picchu, only after the famous Inca Trail. The Jungle Trek was awesome!

The adventure activities is what caught our attention. If you are looking for a good experience with not a lot of people in a group for make more memorable your visit to this amazing place, definitely choose iTerra Peru, they have the best team for this journey. Many of the companies near to the main square are offering cheaper prices but remember that you get what you paid.

Jungle Trek Day 2: Mountain Biking & Whitewater Rafting to Machu Picchu

The first day of the Jungle Trek began driving from Cusco through the Sacred Valley and way up to 4,300 meters in altitude. Where is the Malaga pass near to Veronica snow peak mountain.

The descent started from the snow peaks down into the jungle, dropping in elevation nearly 2,000 meters in total. The cycling trip is on a pave road. After lunch the next adventure was whitewater rafting. Our 2 hours rafting trip was mostly class 2 and 3 rapids with a couple of huge waves along the way.

Machu Picchu Jungle Trek Day 3: Trekking, Inca Trail, and Hot Springs

The second day of the Jungle Trek involved lots of trekking. There’s 21 kilometers in total which our Jungle Trek guide gave informative lectures about the Incas, local culture, history, etc.

The highlight of the day is a short 500-meters stretch that traverses the ancient Inca Trail. It was nice to get a tiny taste of that experience during our Jungle Trek. This section of the trail was easily the most scenic portion of the entire Jungle Trek route.

Finally we neared the hot springs, where we enjoyed and relaxed after 8 hours hiking.

Inca Jungle Trek Day 4: Zip-Lining

The third day of the Jungle Trek to Machu Picchu begins with a morning full of ziplining! It’s a great thrill on a series of four long ziplines that crisscross over the river valley below.

After lunch, it was a 2-3 hour walk along the scenic railway towards Machu Picchu. We eventually walked into the beautiful valley that surrounds Machu Picchu.

Day 5 Jungle Trek to Machu Picchu

We had finally reached Machu Picchu and the view surpassed all expectations we had of the ancient ruins! It’s really a place you need to experience in person as even the best pictures don’t do it justice.

Our guide during the past 4 days then took us on a 3 hours tour through the ruins informing us all about the ancient site. It was fascinating,

The package includes everything during the 5 days: Hotel in Cusco, transport from the airport, guide, biking, whitewater rafting, the zip-lining, all our buffet meals + 1 litter of gaytorade and snacks per day , four nights accommodation in private rooms, round bus tickets from Aguas Calientes -Machu Picchu ,entrance to Machu Picchu, train back to Cusco.

The Jungle Trek must be one of the best value tours in all of South America, if not the world! because you have different ways to enjoy of Cusco city + jungle region and Machu Picchu just in 5 Days.