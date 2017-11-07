Increasing Demands in the Health Coaching Field of the Labor Force FINAL rev5

The health coaching field is one of the fastest growing careers in 2017. A Health Coach Certification and accreditation can be used as a path to a new career or an add-on skillset to an existing practice. A career as a Health Coach empowers health, nutrition and fitness professionals, yoga teachers, medical doctors, chiropractors, psychotherapists and other professionals to expand their practice by becoming certified as a health coach. By completing the right program from online schools or training institutes, candidates can be certified in about seven months in preparation to meet the need and growing demand in this sector.

Why Become a Health Coach?

Becoming a health coach allows people to not only do what they love, but transform the lives of others. There are so many possibilities, whether you are engaging the behavioral approaches of traditional health and wellness coaching, or learning an integrative approach, becoming a health coach supports growth and resilience, offering new ways to navigate and work with health issues.

· Increased demand for employment opportunities:

In 2016, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) suggested that there were approximately 118,000 health educators and community health workers employed in the U.S. This employment figure has already grown exponentially, and projects the number of jobs for health and wellness coaches to increase 21% in the next seven years, “the fastest growing source of employment in the economy.”The health movement has created a plethora of employment opportunities.

· Potential to have a financially stable and successful career:

The increase in demand for health coaches and educators has been paralleled by the increase in salary and the opportunity to make this a successful career. In 2016, the BLS stated that health coaches and educators earned a median annual wage of approximately $53,000, and those in the higher ninety percentiles earning as much as $95,000/yr. This report further credited the state owned and private health organizations with paying health coaches and educators higher amounts than any other industry.

· Health coaching offers flexibility:

Health coaching is a profession that provides flexibility and the popularity and growth in health coaching has made this industry especially appealing as a fulfilling career opportunity for adults of all ages. Practitioners often have the freedom to work full-time or part-time, and are able to balance their career with personal activities around their lifestyle. There are no specific prerequisites or qualifications needed to become certified as a health coach. Students can simply enroll through an online program, such as the Certificate Program in Narrative Health Coaching, and gain their certification in about seven months.

· Health coaches are in demand:

A shift in the health and wellness industry is reflected by an 18% annual growth. Becoming a Health Coach is one of the fastest growing careers in the US. There is a strong need for holistic approaches to healing, and these alternative approaches in wellness are becoming even more mainstream. As health care costs continue to increase, corporations are beginning to hire health coaches and launch wellness programs for employees in the workplace.

· Improved practitioner-patient relationship:

On a very good day, physicians spend on average, about seven minutes with each of their patients. This limited amount of time has created strain on the relationship between the physician and patient. This is because quality care is often lacking. Health Coaches are now being seen as reputable, credible and reliable professionals who take a more holistic approach to understanding the client needs. Health Coaches are now seen as trustworthy “consultants”, who help mentor and motivate their clients in ways that help them make healthier choices.

Dr. Joel Kreisberg, DC, PCC, CCH Executive Director at the Teleosis Institute, said “A strong certification program needs to be designed to offer a developmental, balanced and inclusive approach for increasing wellness and fostering sustainable change in the lives of both coaches and clients”. The core certification Program of the Teleosis Institute is in Narrative Health Coaching. Dr. Kreisberg went on to say, “As a Narrative Health Coach, students effectively relate to their client’s experience in more profound ways to nurture transformation and growth”.

· The importance of including qualified professionals within Institutes

Just meeting the rapid growth in an industry sector is not enough. It has to be met with quality and substance for a meaningful impact. One of the most productive ways to provide ongoing quality education is by involving professionals and experts in the health and wellness industry. I was happy to hear that Ms. Saalisi, Founder of Dina Saalisi Healing Arts, was brought on board Teleosis as a Consultant and Strategist.

With her expertise, Ms. Saalisi is helping to unveil the 2018 curriculum. She is also the Editor of the quarterly newsletter called “Inter Being”, which provides students with up-to-date news for the Narrative Health Coaching Community. Ms. Saalisi is a Narrative Health Coach and Bach Certified Flower Essence Therapist, and maintains her private practice in Flower Essence Therapy and Narrative Health Coaching Services in Santa Cruz, CA.

· Outdated online education platforms and websites hinder enrollment; why one Institute turned to Silicon Beach for expertise:

The rapid growth and demand for Health Coach Courses and Certification Programs is pushing Health Coach Institutes and Schools to streamline and develop their online customer experience in modern and smart ways. Schools are more interested in understanding the complete customer journey and experience at every stage, from awareness, to consideration and in making the final decision.

Most online Institutes have websites that are outdated, non-responsive across web browsers and devices, and don’t have a clear message around their product offerings. This forces education providers to up their game, which is why the Teleosis Institute, turned to Silicon Beach for expertise to help improve their online presence.