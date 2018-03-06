These Award-Winning Wedding Photos Stand Out From The Pack

“With friends and family from all over the world, Kate and Sayed decided on the Pemberton Valley in Canada for their wedding. These two were so stoked to get married. They ran, jumped and danced everywhere during the day so I knew their reception entrance would be a good one! I really wanted to capture the setting along with the celebrating, so I backed way up, climbed a fence and set up my frame. One of the biggest perks of shooting together with Shari is it allows one of us to try things a bit differently while the other gets the safe shot. If we only had a single image to describe this day this would be it!” ― Mike Vallely of Shari + Mike