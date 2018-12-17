Indeed Quits Advertising On Tucker Carlson's Fox News Show

Indeed, which proclaims itself the world’s top jobs site, said Monday it has stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and has “no plans to advertise on this program in the future.”

Indeed said in messages to several people who asked on Twitter about its advertising that the company hadn’t run ads on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for “over a month now.”

“As a company, we are nonpartisan ― our site is for everyone, regardless of background or beliefs,” Indeed said in a statement to HuffPost. “Indeed has not advertised on the Tucker Carlson Tonight program in over a month, and has no plans to do so in the future.”

The announcement follows Carlson’s rant last week in which he called immigrants “dirty.” Life insurer Pacific Life tweeted over the weekend that the company strongly disagrees with Carlson’s comments and would stop advertising on his show “as we re-evaluate our relationship with his program.”