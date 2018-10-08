Student Accused Of Bullying, Raping Classmates At Indiana School

An Indiana high school student has been charged as an adult after allegedly forcing classmates at a Plainfield school to perform sex acts, police said.

Levi Stewart, 17, of Plainfield, is accused of “threatening, intimidating and harassing young female students to engage in sexual activity with him,” according to a probable cause affidavit by Plainfield police.

Stewart faces two counts of rape for forced oral sex and forced digital penetration. Each charge is a level-three felony, which carries a sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

Authorities launched an investigation on Aug. 20, after school administrators received an anonymous tip indicating another male student was going to fight Stewart. The other student wanted to initiate the fight, according to the tip, because “he was tired of Levi putting these female students in fear, so they would be forced into a sexual relationship with him,” the affidavit reads.

The incidents allegedly happened over the past year or year and a half and involve four of Stewart’s classmates. The alleged victims — a 16-year-old, two 17-year-old girls and an 18-year-old — claim he coerced them into sexual activity.

Some of the alleged assaults occurred at his home, police said. Others allegedly occurred at Hummel Park, which is near his house, and the Shops at Perry Crossing, a mall in the area.

One girl described Stewart to investigators as “super manipulative” but “really nice when he’s not mad at her,” according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police, one of the 17-year-olds stated Stewart took her to Hummel Park in Plainfield and told her he wanted to “smash” — slang for sex — according to the affidavit. When she refused, he allegedly yelled at her and said, “If you don’t suck my dick you don’t care about me.”

When she said no, Stewart “grabbed her and kissed her” and started to unbutton her pants, the affidavit alleges. She told police when she pushed Stewart away, he pushed her down to his lap and said, “Do it. You’re already down there.” She claimed she was then forced to perform oral sex.

The other 17-year-old reported Stewart pressured her into sexual acts on multiple occasions. She alleged he “forced his hands down her pants” and told her to “just loosen up” and “return the favor,” police said.

When the girl resisted, Stewart allegedly threatened to commit suicide.

The 18-year-old described Stewart as “emotionally aggressive” and said he would “force his hand into her underwear without permission and penetrate her vagina with his fingers,” according to the affidavit.

Physical violence was alleged by the 16-year-old.

“She did say that when she said no to him, he would also hit her on her arms and slap her,” the investigative document claims. “She stated that one time she told him no, he put his hands around her neck. She stated he didn’t squeeze or choke her, just yelled at her.”

Hendricks County Sheriffs Office Several teens have accused Levi Stewart of sexually assaulting them.

Police investigated the case and secured an arrest warrant. Stewart was arrested on Sept. 6 and held at the at the Hendrick County Jail. He was released on Sept. 10 after posting a $5,000 cash bond, court records show.

A judge initially sealed the court records but unsealed them this month after the prosecutor finalized the charges. Stewart has been charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the allegations, according to the Plainfield Police Department. HuffPost is identifying Stewart because he has been charged as an adult.

Plainfield High School is a public school and the only high school in the Plainfield community. It includes grades nine through 12. In 2016, the most recent data available, it had 1,621 students, with a graduation rate of 98 percent, according to government data. The student body was 51 percent male and 49 percent female, with a minority enrollment of 12 percent.

In an emailed statement, the Plainfield school district said it is aware of the alleged sexual assaults, which remain under investigation.

“High school administrators cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities throughout their investigation,” the statement reads. “It is our obligation and responsibility to protect the privacy of students, and we do not anticipate making further comment on this matter.”

Shawnta Beverly, an Indianapolis expert on teen dating violence, told Indianapolis’ WXIN News it’s important for teens to reach out to a trusted adult.

“A lot of times they get through it, and they don’t tell anyone,” Beverly said. “Unfortunately, the person that’s doing the controlling and abusing [will] continue to do that.”

Plainfield High School has on its website a link to a student concern form, which anyone can use to report an issue.

“This form is designed to provide students and community members an opportunity to report specific concerns, about students, to our administrators,” reads the description of the form. “If you wish, you may remain anonymous in your report.”

That form was used to submit the tip that launched the investigation into Stewart, school administrators said.

He is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 14. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 10, according to Hendricks County court records.