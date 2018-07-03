An Indianapolis church detained the Holy family on its front lawn on Tuesday night to protest the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy on immigration.

The setup consists of statues of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by a chain-link fence, similar to those used in migrant detention centers. It is part of the Christ Church Cathedral’s #EveryFamilyIsHoly campaign.

The display of the iconic figures is supposed to mimic the experiences of thousands of migrants who have been detained under the Trump administration’s immigration policy, the church said.

“Holy Scripture is clear about how we are to treat people trying to find safety for their families — we are to show mercy and welcome them,” Dean and rector Joseph Carlson said in a press release. “Jesus, Mary and Joseph were homeless and fled danger to seek asylum.”

When asked how long the Episcopal church would show the display, Carlson responded to RTV6, “How long are we going to keep detaining families indefinitely?”

Carlson said he hopes the nation will fight against the current immigration enforcement practices.

“We must not be divided by race, language or culture but reach out to care for our neighbors — because every family is sacred,” he said.