India’s 10 Most Famous Ethical Hackers

When you hear the term ‘Hackers’, people automatically associate it with cyberattacks, catatstrophy and illegal activity. However, there’s a form of hacker which is vital to a company’s security, and ultimately their success – these are known as ethical hackers. Although, some people still raise their eyebrows and display concern, as they feel hacking shouldn’t be performed, period.

Now, they are utilized effectively throughout the world, but are still underused in India, and Indian ethical hackers rarely receive gratitude on home soil. But, India is actually home to some of the best in the world, listed top 10 Ethical Hackers in the year 2018. A few words about them are described below:

Ankit Fadia:

Writing a book titled ‘Unofficial guide to ethical hacking’ at the age of 15 is a far cry from playing football at that tender age. And yet, that’s exactly what Fadia did, and the rest is history when it comes to this world-renowned Indian ethical hacker.

2. Vivek Ramachandran

Vivek Ramchandran He is a world-renowned security researcher and evangelist. He is the author of books "Wireless Penetration Testing using Backtrack", and "The Metaspoilt Megaprimer." He has won many awards for his works including Microsoft and Cisco.

3. Rahul Tyagi:

Rahul Tyagi This man cannot miss the list. Apart from his hacking skills, he has published two books based on information security "Hacking Crux 1 & 2." He is known to deal with vulnerabilities on websites like HP, TED, Intel, and many more.

4. Pranav Mistry:

This hacker extraordinaire is also famous for the invention of SixthSense-a technology that’s used by NASA and also the invisible computer mouse-yes, invisible.

5. Trishneet Arora:

If you wanna know how it feels like to be 20 years old and world-renowned, ask Trishneet Arora. The dude is actually against hacking and helps companies and industries to protect their security systems

6. Sunny Vaghela:

Vaghela was responsible for spotting loopholes in SMS and call forging in mobile network, that too when he was 18. To his credit, he has also helped Mumbai and Ahmedabad police solve terrorist threats.

7. Remesh Ramachandran:

Remesh Ramachandran has solved a number of complex cybercrime cases. He is one of the top Indian ethical hackers who has worked in government and international agencies. Also held important roles in major financial companies performing security audits. Remesh has submitted a number of research papers and also presented them in various info security conferences.

8. Koushik Dutta:

Koushik Dutta This guy is responsible for Clockworkmod recovery and Rom Manager for Android rooting. He completed his internship at Microsoft and then decided to leave it. But later, he went ahead and hacked Android cellphones.

9. Benild Joseph:

Benild Joseph He is young too and is Limca Book Record holder. Benild is a renowned White Hat Hacker with an experience in the field of Computer Security in India. He is a CEO ofTh3 art of h@ckin9

10. Falgun Rathod:

Considered as the leader in information security in the country, Rathod has played a pivotal role in spreading awareness about info security in India. And yeah, he’s also young-just 25.