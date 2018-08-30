HUFFPOST FINDS
Amazon Has A Hidden Indie Beauty Section You NEED To Know About

You're welcome.
By Brittany Nims
Sorry beauty obsessives, but your Amazon account is about to get a lot busier. 

Unbeknownst to most, Amazon quietly launched the Indie Beauty Shop earlier this summer. It’s a huge ICYMI for those of us who had no idea the e-commerce giant had a secret section that aggregates skincare, makeup and natural products from independent beauty brands eager to get their creams, mists and serums in front of more eyeballs. 

Some featured brands might ring familiar for long-time “green beauty” consumers, like 100% Pure and The Better Skin Co., but the section’s collection of men’s, global and innovative brands is also a unique way to discover new products. That free two-day shipping is a big plus, too. 

If you’re overwhelmed with the huge selection on Amazon’s Indie Beauty Shop, don’t worry, because we’ve pulled together some of our favorites below. 

Here, 11 staff picks from Amazon’s Indie Beauty Shop:

  • 1 The Better Skin Co. Lava Magik
    This citrus-scented cream triples as a cleanser, scrub and mask. Get it for $32

  • 2 Au Naturale Organic Crème Concealer
    Made without animal by-products, gluten, fillers, dyes or toxins, this concealer is vegan, all natural and made in the USA. Get it for $26

  • 3 Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo
    This sulfate-free shampoo is beloved by Amazon reviewers, where it has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating. It's made with avocado oil, jojoba, peach kernel and several vitamins that work together to cleanse and strengthen hair naturally. Get it for $11

  • 4 Freedom The Natural Deodorant That Really Works
    This aluminum-free natural deodorant is made with high-quality ingredients that'll keep you smelling fresh and feeling clean even on the hottest summer day. Get it for $17

  • 5 Red Earth Deep Dive Water Cream
    This hydrating lightweight gel cream is made with ceramide and collagen to give your skin balanced hydration while improving your skin's elasticity and the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Get it for $25.

  • 6 Handmade Heroes Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo
    This all-natural shampoo is made with deodorizing charcoal and grease-taming kaolin clay. Because it's a bit darker in color, it's ideal for darker hair types and brunettes. Get it for $13.

  • 7 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara
    This vegetarian, all-natural, cruelty-free mascara is water resistant and non-toxic. It's made with vitamins E and b5, as well as oat protein and wheat protein, so it also conditions and strengthens. Get it for $26.

  • 8 Foxbrim Peptide Complex Serum
    This collagen-boosting serum stimulates collagen production thus refining the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The 1,000 reviews speak for themselves, and it has a 4.3-star rating. Get it for $20.

  • 9 C'est Moi Gentle Foaming Cleansing Gel
    Formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil and silicone, this gentle cleansing gel is designed for young and delicate sensitive skin. Get it for $12.

  • 10 Pony Effect Favorite Fluid Lip Tint
    This highly moisturizing lip tint keeps your pout hydrated and supple all day long. It's buildable and blendable so you can get the shade perfect for you. Get it for $15

  • 11 Knours. Double Duty Face Mist
    This two-layer mist is made with skin-nourishing ingredients. The bottom layer is soothing aloe water, while the top layer is jojoba oil and botanicals. Shake it up for a burst of hydrating nourishment, or let the bottom layer keep skin soothed and hydrated during breakouts. Get it for $36.

