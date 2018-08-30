Sorry beauty obsessives, but your Amazon account is about to get a lot busier.

Unbeknownst to most, Amazon quietly launched the Indie Beauty Shop earlier this summer. It’s a huge ICYMI for those of us who had no idea the e-commerce giant had a secret section that aggregates skincare, makeup and natural products from independent beauty brands eager to get their creams, mists and serums in front of more eyeballs.

Some featured brands might ring familiar for long-time “green beauty” consumers, like 100% Pure and The Better Skin Co., but the section’s collection of men’s, global and innovative brands is also a unique way to discover new products. That free two-day shipping is a big plus, too.

If you’re overwhelmed with the huge selection on Amazon’s Indie Beauty Shop, don’t worry, because we’ve pulled together some of our favorites below.

Here, 11 staff picks from Amazon’s Indie Beauty Shop: