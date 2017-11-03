IndieReader Best Reviewed Books of October

Earthquakes and hurricanes and wild fires, oh my!
Real life got you down? Well IndieReader has a great selection of the best reviewed indie titles from October. So go grab yourself that left-over bag of Halloween candy and dig in!
YESHUA’S LOOM: A TAPESTRY OF CATS by C. L. Francisco
Genre: Fantasy
Verdict: YESHUA'S LOOM is a worthy sequel to CAT BORN TO THE PURPLE, and will be enjoyed by those readers who find comfort in a theology that is generous, humane, and intelligent, with plenty of room for cats.
An Adventure of the ILLEGAL kind by John Dennehy
Genre: Memoir
IR Verdict: John Dennehy's recap of how he became ILLEGAL in several South American countries is both an enlightening, and at times, terrifying read. For anyone looking to travel and remain for awhile in Ecuador, the book is both insightful and educational.
SPIRITUALITY 103, THE FORGIVENESS CODE by Iván Figueroa-Otero
Genre: Self Help
IR IR Verdict: Author Iván Figueroa-Otero meditatively galvanizes readers in his spellbinding self-help book SPIRITUALITY 103 THE FORGIVENESS CODE FINDING THE LIGHT IN OUR SHADOWS conceptualizing in great detail and imagination humanity’s quest for wellness down to a science.
THE AMENDMENT KILLER by Ronald S. Barak
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
IR Verdict: THE AMENDMENT KILLER is a book with heft that feels like it’s flying by, written by someone who appears to know his subject in detail, and use that knowledge to weave a fantastic tale. It’s full on, fluid, and memorable.
CLEAN OUT YOUR LIFECLOSET: A Self-Help Book for When You’ve Given up on Self-Help Books by Corbie Mitleid
Genre: Self Help
Verdict: With smart ideas ideas, presented in an elegant and customizable way, CLEAN OUT YOUR LIFECLOSET may just be the compassionate, endearingly quirky companion self-help readers are looking for.
A science fiction space romp in ROADKILL ON THE FLIPSIDE by Dean Ammerman
Genre: Science Fiction
IR Verdict: Author Dean Ammerman’s strength is describing large-scale action scenes with a range of oddball characters, punchy dialog, perfect timing, and lighthearted satire in ROADKILL ON THE FLIPSIDE, the 4th book in the Warrensberg Trilogy.
THE POWER OF EFFECTIVENESS THERAPY: Don’t Just Survive, Learn to Thrive! by David Ellis
Genre: Self Help
IR Verdict: Author David Ellis has written an encyclopedia of the brain and his decision to include himself into the book gives this academic piece some compelling anecdotal flare.
BLOOD BUSINESS: Crime Stories from this World and Beyond by Joshua Viola, Stephen Graham Jones, Chris Holm, Jeanne C. Stein, Mark Stevens, Kat Richardson, Edward Bryant, Carter Wilson, Gary Jonas
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
IR Verdict: BLOOD BUSINESS is a uniformly good anthology of noir stories in which the authors are able to inject some life, of the supernatural variety, into a genre usually rife with clichés.
The perils of navigating romance, sex, friendship, drugs, Judaism, and New York City in STAINER by Iolanthe Woulff
Genre: Literary Fiction
IR Verdict: A clever and appealing tale of a well-meaning but flawed young man’s faltering steps toward adulthood, STAINER is not your average coming-of-age tale.
AUNT SOOKIE & ME by Michael Scott Garvin, teaching us to find the beauty in life’s peculiarities
Genre: Popular Fiction
IR Verdict: Michael Scott Garvin enraptures readers in this unusual coming of age story that teaches us to find the beauty in ourselves, others, and all of life’s little peculiarities.
ADDERALL BLUES by Brian J. Robinson, inside the mind of someone with ADHD
Genre: Psychology/Mental Health
IR Verdict: Few books on this subject have explored the positive side of ADHD and this alone makes ADDERALL BLUES an important read.
UNSAFE AT ANY MEAL by Dr. Renee Joy Dufault warns: the way we eat needs to change
Genre: Health/Medicine/Nutrition
IR Verdict: Dr. Dufault’s thesis is nothing new, but it remains alarmingly relevant, and the weight of her assembled research is impressive.
THE EAGLE & THE CHILD: THE CHILD by S. Khubiar
Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
IR Verdict: In this excellent tale of a reluctant Israeli assassin put back into harness, S. Khubiar fulfills the demands of the thriller genre in getting readers to turn the page, while at the same time educating them in the mysteries of Judaism.
THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT BASKETBALL by Craig Leener
Genre: Young Adult
IR Verdict: In THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT BASKETBALL, author Craig Leener marvelously marries his knowledge of basketball with his interest in science fiction to create a fun, fascinating read with page-turning action, unexpected plot twists and laugh out loud humor.
KNOWN SHIPPABLE, WILL NOT FIX: a wacky and light-hearted Sci Fi adventure by Roy W. Russell
Genre: Science Fiction
IR Verdict: KNOWN SHIPPABLE, WILL NOT FIX is an adventure that will delight anyone who loves gaming, silliness, and general shenanigans.
