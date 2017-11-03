IndieReader Best Reviewed Books of October

Earthquakes and hurricanes and wild fires, oh my!

Real life got you down? Well IndieReader has a great selection of the best reviewed indie titles from October. So go grab yourself that left-over bag of Halloween candy and dig in!

YESHUA’S LOOM: A TAPESTRY OF CATS by C. L. Francisco

Genre: Fantasy

Verdict: YESHUA'S LOOM is a worthy sequel to CAT BORN TO THE PURPLE, and will be enjoyed by those readers who find comfort in a theology that is generous, humane, and intelligent, with plenty of room for cats.

ILLEGAL by John Dennehy

An Adventure of the ILLEGAL kind by John Dennehy

Genre: Memoir

IR Verdict: John Dennehy's recap of how he became ILLEGAL in several South American countries is both an enlightening, and at times, terrifying read. For anyone looking to travel and remain for awhile in Ecuador, the book is both insightful and educational.

SPIRITUALITY 103, THE FORGIVENESS CODE by Iván Figueroa-Otero

SPIRITUALITY 103, THE FORGIVENESS CODE by Iván Figueroa-Otero

Genre: Self Help

IR IR Verdict: Author Iván Figueroa-Otero meditatively galvanizes readers in his spellbinding self-help book SPIRITUALITY 103 THE FORGIVENESS CODE FINDING THE LIGHT IN OUR SHADOWS conceptualizing in great detail and imagination humanity’s quest for wellness down to a science.

THE AMENDMENT KILLER by Ronald S. Barak

THE AMENDMENT KILLER by Ronald S. Barak

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

IR Verdict: THE AMENDMENT KILLER is a book with heft that feels like it’s flying by, written by someone who appears to know his subject in detail, and use that knowledge to weave a fantastic tale. It’s full on, fluid, and memorable.

CLEAN OUT YOUR LIFECLOSET by Corbie Mitleid

CLEAN OUT YOUR LIFECLOSET: A Self-Help Book for When You've Given up on Self-Help Books by Corbie Mitleid

Genre: Self Help

Verdict: With smart ideas ideas, presented in an elegant and customizable way, CLEAN OUT YOUR LIFECLOSET may just be the compassionate, endearingly quirky companion self-help readers are looking for.

ROADKILL ON THE FLIPSIDE by Dean Ammerman

A science fiction space romp in ROADKILL ON THE FLIPSIDE by Dean Ammerman

Genre: Science Fiction

IR Verdict: Author Dean Ammerman’s strength is describing large-scale action scenes with a range of oddball characters, punchy dialog, perfect timing, and lighthearted satire in ROADKILL ON THE FLIPSIDE, the 4th book in the Warrensberg Trilogy.

THE POWER OF EFFECTIVENESS THERAPY by David Ellis

THE POWER OF EFFECTIVENESS THERAPY: Don't Just Survive, Learn to Thrive! by David Ellis

Genre: Self Help

IR Verdict: Author David Ellis has written an encyclopedia of the brain and his decision to include himself into the book gives this academic piece some compelling anecdotal flare.

BLOOD BUSINESS by Joshua Viola, Stephen Graham Jones, Chris Holm, Jeanne C. Stein, Mark Stevens, Kat Richardson, Edward Bryant, Carter Wilson, Gary Jonas

BLOOD BUSINESS: Crime Stories from this World and Beyond by Joshua Viola, Stephen Graham Jones, Chris Holm, Jeanne C. Stein, Mark Stevens, Kat Richardson, Edward Bryant, Carter Wilson, Gary Jonas

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

IR Verdict: BLOOD BUSINESS is a uniformly good anthology of noir stories in which the authors are able to inject some life, of the supernatural variety, into a genre usually rife with clichés.

Stainer by Iolanthe Woulff

The perils of navigating romance, sex, friendship, drugs, Judaism, and New York City in STAINER by Iolanthe Woulff

Genre: Literary Fiction

IR Verdict: A clever and appealing tale of a well-meaning but flawed young man’s faltering steps toward adulthood, STAINER is not your average coming-of-age tale.

AUNT SOOKIE & ME by Michael Scott Garvin

AUNT SOOKIE & ME by Michael Scott Garvin, teaching us to find the beauty in life's peculiarities

Genre: Popular Fiction

IR Verdict: Michael Scott Garvin enraptures readers in this unusual coming of age story that teaches us to find the beauty in ourselves, others, and all of life’s little peculiarities.

ADDERALL BLUES by Brian J. Robinson

ADDERALL BLUES by Brian J. Robinson, inside the mind of someone with ADHD

Genre: Psychology/Mental Health

IR Verdict: Few books on this subject have explored the positive side of ADHD and this alone makes ADDERALL BLUES an important read.

UNSAFE AT ANY MEAL by Dr. Renee Joy Default

UNSAFE AT ANY MEAL by Dr. Renee Joy Dufault warns: the way we eat needs to change

Genre: Health/Medicine/Nutrition

IR Verdict: Dr. Dufault’s thesis is nothing new, but it remains alarmingly relevant, and the weight of her assembled research is impressive.

THE EAGLE & THE CHILD by S. Khubiar

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

IR Verdict: In this excellent tale of a reluctant Israeli assassin put back into harness, S. Khubiar fulfills the demands of the thriller genre in getting readers to turn the page, while at the same time educating them in the mysteries of Judaism.

THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT BASKETBALL by Craig Leener

THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT BASKETBALL by Craig Leener

Genre: Young Adult

IR Verdict: In THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT BASKETBALL, author Craig Leener marvelously marries his knowledge of basketball with his interest in science fiction to create a fun, fascinating read with page-turning action, unexpected plot twists and laugh out loud humor.

KNOWN SHIPPABLE, WILL NOT FIX by Roy W. Russell

KNOWN SHIPPABLE, WILL NOT FIX: a wacky and light-hearted Sci Fi adventure by Roy W. Russell

Genre: Science Fiction

IR Verdict: KNOWN SHIPPABLE, WILL NOT FIX is an adventure that will delight anyone who loves gaming, silliness, and general shenanigans.