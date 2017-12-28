IndieReader’s Best Reviewed (Non-Fiction) Books of 2017

Every year readers are faced with “best of” book lists, from outlets ranging from The New York Times to NPR. And every year they all pretty much feature the same titles.

We’re not saying those books aren’t good, but really, is that all there is? What about the indie titles? The hot romances, off-beat memoirs, the cool science fiction, fantasy and YA—worlds created and envisioned by one person, the indie author?

So while you’re trying to unwind from the year that was 2017, consider checking out a few titles below. Then find a cozy chair, take a few cleansing breaths and try to relax, because who knows what 2018 has in store?

Presenting IndieReader’s annual list of our best reviewed non-fiction titles of 2017 (fiction titles were posted yesterday).

STRETCH FOR CHANGE by Gustavo Razzetti

Genre: Business

IR Verdict: Unlike other books of this type (ie inspirational), Razzetti eschews New Age Zen and Nietzsche concepts of “That Which Does Not Kill Us Makes Us Stronger,” and instead offers practical advice of how to deal with life in our pinball-like age.

STANDBY FOR BROADCAST by Kari Rhyan

Genre: Memoir

IR Verdict: STANDBY FOR BROADCAST is a vivid and often painful memoir that demonstrates the necessity of confronting trauma in order to overcome it.

PLAINS TO THE PACIFIC by Robert J. Slothower + James R. Harman

Genre: Memoir

IR Verdict: PLAINS TO THE PACIFIC is an engaging read, the tale of a man who survived more hardship and excitement before he was thirty than most of us will ever experience in our lifetimes.

EXPECTING SUNSHINE by Alexis Marie Chute

Genre: Memoir

IR Verdict: EXPECTING SUNSHINE is an invaluable resource for those dealing with loss, as well as a beautifully-told story of grief, hope, healing and love.

SEX, SHARKS AND ROCK & ROLL by João Correia

Genre: Memoir

IR Verdict: Despite its somewhat provocative title, SEX, SHARKS AND ROCK & ROLL is less a comment on the author's libido and more a compelling celebration of his life as a Marine biologist.

THE EVANGELICAL EXPERIENCE by Anthony Coleman

Genre: Religion

IR Verdict: THE EVANGELICAL EXPERIENCE is a thoughtful, sympathetic yet objective look at a major movement in American religion and culture.

SPIRITUALITY 103, THE FORGIVENESS CODE by Iván Figueroa-Otero

Genre: Self Help

IR Verdict: Author Iván Figueroa-Otero meditatively galvanizes readers in his spellbinding self-help book SPIRITUALITY 103 THE FORGIVENESS CODE FINDING THE LIGHT IN OUR SHADOWS conceptualizing in great detail and imagination humanity’s quest for wellness down to a science.

FEDERAL PRISON HANDBOOK by Christopher Zoukis

Genre: Self Help

IR Verdict: FEDERAL PRISON HANDBOOK is an invaluable resource for those incarcerated or with loved ones behind bars, as well as anyone curious about what life in a federal prison is like.

A JOURNEY WITH PANIC by Dr. James Manning and Dr. Nicola Ridgeway

Genre: Self Help

IR Verdict: A JOURNEY WITH PANIC is a clear, concise guide that outlines a simple, tested, and effective strategy for managing and working through panic attacks, and possibly preventing their recurrence.