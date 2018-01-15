Floor Collapses At Indonesian Stock Exchange

A section of the floor at the Indonesian stock exchange in Jakarta reportedly collapsed on Monday, forcing people to flee for their lives.

According to Reuters, around a dozen people had been carried from the building on stretchers. Indonesian news outlet MetroTV reported that 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

“The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, per Reuters.

BREAKING: Scene at Jakarta stock exchange now. Floor collapse. Many casualties pic.twitter.com/n21IclcgWq — Adam Harvey (@adharves) January 15, 2018

Photos and video posted on social media revealed extensive damage to floors and walls at the exchange, with debris strewn throughout the building. Dozens of people were reportedly evacuated.

Journalist Adam Harvey, the southeast Asia correspondent with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, posted photos of people crowding around what appeared to be a large hole in the floor. He reported that a worker in the building had heard a loud “thud” before being evacuated.

Scene at Jakarta stock exchange now pic.twitter.com/aHJCfW2oFU — Adam Harvey (@adharves) January 15, 2018

One man purportedly at the scene posted several photos and videos to Twitter that showed extensive internal damage to the building:

Another witness posted a photo of a cordon outside the building, with many people milling about and a corridor blocked by debris.

Argo Yuwono, a Jakarta police spokesman, said hundreds of students were visiting the building when the incident occurred, AP reported.