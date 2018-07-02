For The 'Indoor Boys,' A Boundary-Free Relationship Begins With Family

Wyse (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Taylor (“Smash,” “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical”) share writing and directorial duties on “Indoor Boys.” After premiering on HuffPost last year, the show won two 2018 Indie Series Awards, including one for Wyse, who was named Best Lead Actor in a Comedy.

The series, Wyse said, aims to explore how “the gray area that is so often the friendship between gay men ... can walk the line between friend and relationship.”