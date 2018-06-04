'Indoor Boys' Go Bicoastal In Season 2 Of The Queer Comedy Series

Romantic tension transcends time and distance in “Indoor Boys,” the award-winning web series from Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse.

HuffPost got a sneak peek at the show’s second season via the trailer above. The series ― which returns June 25 ― follows the misadventures of unlucky-in-love gay pals Luke (Taylor) and Nate (Wyse). Though the homebody millennials first hooked up in Los Angeles, Season 2 finds them rekindling their boundary-blurred relationship in the Big Apple when family matters require them to relocate to New York.

After premiering on HuffPost last year, “Indoor Boys” won two 2018 Indie Series Awards, including one for Wyse, who was named best actor in a comedy. The show was an official selection at the Die Laughing Film Festival and the HollyWeb Festival and picked up an award of excellence at the IndieFest Film Awards last fall.

Wyse, whose credits include “Marvel’s Iron Fist” and Broadway’s “Spring Awakening,” told HuffPost last year that “Indoor Boys” explores how “the gray area that is so often the friendship between gay men ... can walk the line between friend and relationship.” Once again, he and Taylor share writing and directorial duties on the episodes, which were produced by Jack Sharkey and Tye Blue and executive produced by Jim Kierstead and Michael Kushner.

Currently starring on Broadway in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical,” Taylor said the second season of “Indoor Boys” will delve further into Nate’s and Luke’s backstories.

“We meet Nate and Luke’s families,” he explained. “We learn how this unusual pairing was originated, and we start to understand why they are the way they are.”