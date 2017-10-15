Indulge in Gourmet Food in Unlikely Locations for Airport Restaurant Month

Imagine the best meal you’ve ever had. Maybe it was at a seafood restaurant perched above the Atlantic Ocean or a perfectly prepared dish of Pad Thai in Bangkok. Wherever that unforgettable meal was, it probably wasn’t at the airport, or was it?

Airport Restaurant Month is making foodies flock to airports and not just to travel to new destinations. This October, more than 100 airports around Canada and the United States will be participating in Airport Restaurant Month, offering award-winning, seasonal cuisine to travelers. Forget about your usual airport breakfast at McDonald’s and find out more about where you can enjoy an out-of-this-world meal while in transit this fall.

What Is Airport Restaurant Month?

Photo credit: Prayitno

Airport Restaurant Month is a month-long event held by the global restaurateur HMSHost. While restaurant weeks or months are often held for street side establishments in popular towns and cities, HMSHost is bringing the concept to the places it’s least expected — airports.

Airport Restaurant Month, now in its third year, will take place at a record number of more than 100 restaurants throughout 50 North American airports. The goal is to elevate the dining experience for travelers through seasonal flavors and warm fall dishes that will transport them around the world before they even board the plane.

“This October, we’ve brought more unique, seasonally-inspired dishes that align with the latest culinary trends travelers might not expect to find in an airport,” HMSHost Vice President of Marketing Atousa Ghoreichi said.

What’s Cooking?

Photo credit: Jazz Guy

The menus served for airport restaurant month will vary by location, and restaurants are encouraged to customize their menus to showcase their best flavors and talents. Visitors can expect to find dishes like Crispy Half Chicken topped with mushroom gravy and Harvest Flatbread topped with blue cheese, grapes, walnuts and arugula.

Calgary International Airport’s Montana’s BBQ & Bar will be serving a mouthwatering Chicken and Quinoa bowl with scallions, radish, spinach and broth, as well as a deliciously cheesy Croque-Monsieur. And if you’ll be stopping through the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Atlanta Chophouse and Pecan Bistro will be serving gourmet burgers and other restaurant week specials. Even more, HMSHost’s sommeliers have paired world-class wines with every dish.

Experience It for Yourself