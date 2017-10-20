Inequality foreshadows a child’s chance at survival

Imagine a big event that you have recently attended, perhaps a concert, a sporting event, or a conference with thousands of people. Think of that crowd of people – their diversity, their dynamism. And then let the numbers sink in: that every day, 15,000 children die before their 5th birthday.

These are the new figures published this week by WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank Group and the UN Population Division estimating that 5.6 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2016, or 15,000 every day, and this figure does not include the 2.6 stillbirths every year. Make no mistake, this figure represents steady progress: it is down from 12.6 million under-five child deaths in 1990, 9.9 million in 2000, and most recently, 5.9 million in 2015. But for the mothers, fathers, and families of those children who didn’t make it, and for communities and societies at large, it is simply unacceptable that these children are dying of largely preventable causes in the 21st century.

Through these data we see that inequality foreshadows – and often determines – life and death. An infant born six weeks early in my home country of Italy will spend extra time in the hospital with around-the-clock high quality care. In many other countries, being born early is a death sentence: complications from pre-term birth account for 35% of newborn deaths. It is unimaginable that a child would die from pneumonia or diarrhea here in Geneva, Switzerland, from where I write. And yet it is devastatingly conceivable in many countries around the world, with pneumonia and diarrhea responsible for 16% and 8% of child deaths globally. The risk of a child dying in the highest-mortality country is about 60 times – yes, 60 times – higher than in the lowest-mortality country.

And we see another disturbing though unsurprising pattern. Countries in conflict are perilous places for children to be born and raised. Some of the highest rates of child mortality are observed in fragile states: among the 10 countries with the highest under-five mortality rates, seven are classified by the World Bank as fragile countries, like Somalia that tops the list with a rate of 133 under-five deaths per 1,000 live births, or Central African Republic with 124 deaths per 1,000 live births. Rates of child mortality have increased in the past year in Syria and Yemen. As violence continues and access to health services deteriorates, children pay the price.

There is clear consensus among those of us working in this field: business as usual is not enough. At the current rate of reduction, 60 million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030. So what can we do? We must accelerate efforts to build and strengthen fragile health systems. We must improve not just access to, but quality of, health services, especially around the time of birth for mothers and newborns, as nearly half of all under-five deaths happen within the first month of life. We must empower parents and caregivers with the knowledge, tools and support that they need to provide nurturing care to their children, including breastfeeding and kangaroo mother care. We must continue to pursue innovations – like the development of new vaccines and innovative delivery mechanisms – to help us leapfrog over some of the most persistent challenges. And we must scale up and better integrate our work on the social determinants of health – like nutrition, clean drinking water, and hygiene and sanitation services.

But the solutions to curbing child deaths are not only about biomedical interventions and service delivery. We need to give a voice to parents and families who bear the burden of the loss of their children – they need to be able to demand services, to be involved in their design, and to be able to hold their leaders accountable.