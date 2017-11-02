Inexpensive Ways to Build Your Brand

When people think of your business, they must identify it with a unique brand image. To build your brand identity, you should integrate the company’s logo with the company personality — the company’s values, services and ability to effectuate its brand promise.

Whether you’re a small business or a start-up, you don’t have to spend big bucks on building brand awareness like worldwide companies do. There are quite a few affordable options to take that can be very effective.

Use Your Tagline

You created the perfect tagline to represent your brand. Now, you need to focus on using it to build your brand. Whether you’re focusing on mobile or email marketing, coupon offers or buying search engine advertising, working your tagline into online marketing materials is an essential branding step.

You want your tagline to show up everywhere so people will remember it and associate it with your business. It doesn’t cost hardly anything to do this. If you’re already paying for marketing material, it won’t be a hassle to integrate your tagline and it takes no time to make sure it’s on your website and email newsletters.

Email marketing is seeing increased focus, thanks to personalized email marketing solutions and the accessibility of smartphones and other mobile devices. Incorporate your tagline into an eye-catching graphic at the top of the newsletter to help with branding.

Use Social Media

Thanks to the internet, word of mouth referrals are just a click away and can potentially reach millions in just a few minutes, providing an abundance of opportunities for you to build and sustain your business’ brand identity.

First, identify your target-audience segment and tap into the social-media network that they frequent most. For instance, your target customers could be techies, decorators, fashion-conscious women, craft lovers, etc. Each of these groups frequents a specific social-media platform more often than others.

While Facebook and Twitter have always been popular hubs for brands, Pinterest and Instagram can be even better for promoting anything related to visual arts. Create a board and place pins related to your business on it and share it with your customers.

Give Back to the Community

If your business has a clearly defined mission and specific values, choosing a way to give back to your community can be a great way to help others and increase brand awareness. This doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either.

You can volunteer your time to support a cause you care about. Or, you can team up with another organization to run a fundraiser for a deserving cause. If you run a local business, consider sponsoring the local little league team to gain exposure – buy them uniforms and put your company’s logo on them.

Build Your Brand Summary

Building a strong brand identity can become rewarding once you know how to identify, establish and consistently work toward the key elements that make up your brand’s foundation.