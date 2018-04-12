'Infinity War' Is Selling Faster Than The Last 7 Marvel Movies Combined

“Avengers: Infinity War” is gearing up to be the highest-grossing Marvel movie in history.

According to ticket service Fandago, “Infinity War” is selling over double the number of tickets that “Black Panther” had sold at this point before its release. “Black Panther” is currently the highest-grossing Marvel movie ever and the third highest-grossing film domestically of all time, not adjusting for inflation.

“Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told Variety.

However, it’s not just outdoing “Black Panther.” The third Avengers film is selling faster than the last seven Marvel movies combined. That includes some box-office juggernauts like “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“Infinity War” is estimated to bring in $150 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. This movie is going to break records; it’s simply a question of how many.