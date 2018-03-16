The New 'Infinity War' Trailer Is Here, Now Set Your Faces To Stunned

Marvel hinted at, and then promised us, a new “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer this week, and they delivered.

“Infinity War,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is due out April 27. Its latest trailer, released Friday, is packed to the brim with ... well, it’s just packed. And in the best way.

Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos takes center stage. We see flashbacks of the mad Titan meeting a young Gamora, his “adopted” daughter. (Adopted is in quotes because he killed her parents, tortured her and turned her into a weapon ― not your standard adoption process.)

Gamora and the other Guardians of the Galaxy will finally connect with the Avengers to help stop Thanos from wiping out half of the universe. Chris Pratt’s Star Lord meets Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, and the encounter looks to go as comedically well as we’d all hoped.

There’s plenty of Spidey, Black Panther and, of course, Captain America, who we now know meets Thanos face-to-face in what looks like Wakanda.

“Black Panther,” the last Marvel Studios film, crushed it at the box office. Add the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy to Wakanda, and we could see box office records broken once again.