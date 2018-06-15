'Infinity War' Writers Have A Simple Idea To Fix The DC Universe Movies

The superheroes of the DC Extended Universe has done well at the movie theaters, but the films have fallen flat critically. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the other hand, has not only dominated the box office but generally been well received by critics.

The most recent MCU success, “Avengers: Infinity War,” has passed the $2 billion mark and has an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So what would MCU writers do to improve the DCEU?

“Infinity War” screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely appeared this week on “Fatman on Batman,” the podcast of director Kevin Smith and Syfy Wire contributor Marc Bernardin. Smith asked the writing duo about their superhero film competitors.

“If someone offered you a fuck ton of money,” Smith said, “and swayed you to the dark side and said, ‘Fix these fucking movies,’ how would you fix the DC Universe?”

The audience erupted in a mix of laughs and cheers.

“I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else ― I mean Wonder Woman’s doing fine ― aside for a second,” Markus said. “Go through the vast world and go, ‘That guy or that girl,’ and go, ‘Let’s just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens.’”