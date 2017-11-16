Information Security Expert Shares How He Discovered Ethical Hacking and Tips For Safeguarding Your Computer Data

Prameel Arjun is an entrepreneur, cyber-security expert, and an avid speaker in the Information Security community. His company provides cyber security solutions to global corporate giants. In addition, he offers valuable trainings to enlighten people on cybercrimes and fraud.

Prameel Arjun holds international certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst, and Microsoft Technology Associate to name a few.

For Prameel, it all started when he was 12 years old when he got his first computer with a broadband connection. Soon he started to experiment with it and learned all about computers and the internet. He holds a National Record for his non-stop 50 hour Marathon Workshop on Cyber Security in Limca Book of Records 2017. Prameel holds international certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst, Microsoft Technology Associate to name a few. Here is his interview:

----------

Q: Hi Prameel. Thank you for sharing your story with our readers today on how you got started in your chosen career path. Please explain what ethical hacking is?

Hackers in general are referred to as clever programmers and computer experts. However, there is a big misconception in the society that hackers are individuals who hack bank accounts, organize financial scams, etc. To differentiate individuals doing hacking with prior permission, the InfoSec community came up with names such as Ethical Hackers, White-Hats and Penetration Testers. The difference between Hacking and Ethical Hacking is the integrity. A bullet can be used to kill a person and it can be used to protect someone, what it comes down to is the integrity part.

Q: Wow! I didn’t know that there were ethical hackers. I see that you are very passionate about your profession. Why did you choose cyber security as a career?

Since my childhood days, I have been very fascinated with how computers work. I first heard the term “hack” from my cousin. Then I started to learn about hacking on my own. As I grew up, it became my passion and now it's my profession.

Q: So your cousin peaked your interest in the topic and ever since then you’ve had a desire to learn more. Knowing how to help companies avoid an info security attack is an invaluable skill. What do you do now?

I am in Bangalore, India Currently. I have my own start-up Spyry Technologies and we provide security consulting to various organizations. Also, during my free time I teach people how to hack and how to be secure.

Q: You are a computer scientist of sorts. You must be involved in web or app development as well, right?

Yes, I am proficient in web and app development. But, my primary responsibility is to find vulnerability/bugs in applications and create a secure digital environment for companies.

Q: Which tools do you use in ethical hacking?

I personally believe that methodology is the most important. Not the tools that you use.

Q: To whom do you owe your success?

Well, I don't consider myself successful right now as I have still a long way to go. I’m very happy with the accomplishments I’ve had up until this point. There had been a lot of bad times when many people especially my friends, family and close ones tried to de-motivate me. My Mother has been always supportive and believed in me. I owe my success to her.

Q: That’s great that your mother is such an inspiration in your life. Now there are people reading this who may have a curiosity about ethical hacking. According to you, what are the three qualities an individual must have to achieve success in your field?

Passion, Dedication and Research

Prameel leading an ethical hacker career workshop.

Q: Share a quote that inspires you the most.

“Work so hard that one day your signature will be called an autograph.”

Q: I love that quote! That is such a great goal to strive for. Can you please provide a brief overview of your company and services?

Yes Jerica. My company Spyry Technologies helps corporate companies recognize its weaknesses before the fraudulent hackers can use them adversely. Spyry focuses on providing specialized services called Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing. Also, we organize and teach workshops, seminars and trainings on Cyber Security.

Q: What message do you have for budding ethical hackers?

I would suggest that they completely learn and understand the technology they wish to hack. You will have more chances to find the vulnerabilities in a system that you know more about. Also, you need to learn and know about the underlying technologies before trying to attack any application.

My message for young ethical hackers is to never give up; no matter whatever the circumstances are and no matter what people say, you have to follow your passion. Don’t worry about your GPA as your GPA doesn’t define your success. Focus more on what can be achieved practically. Develop your skills. The motivation to never give up always comes from within!

Q: Are there any computer security tips you can share with our readers?

My top tips are to:

Use Complex Passwords. Don't use same password for all the websites

Install Protective Software like AntiViruses and Firewalls

Don't fall prey to phishing/fake/scam websites

Don't share your Credit Card details, Bank Credentials, PIN Numbers and OTPs with anyone.

Q: Thanks for sharing those tips. How can you be reached?