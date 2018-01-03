Ingrid Henley: A Leader Who Unleashes The Leader In You

Ingrid Henley is an energetic, creative, and passionate servant leader with 15 years of experience in leadership and human resources. Ingrid is dedicated to empowering individuals to enhance their leadership skills, reinvent themselves, and walk in excellence in their personal and professional life.

I had the opportunity to interview her.

CP: What is Lead On Your Level?

IH: Lead On Your Level is a career and leadership development firm that helps professional women enhance their leadership skills and elevate as leaders in their personal and professional lives. I help them through workshops, classes, resume writing services, and one on one coaching.

CP: What made you pursue this area of interest?

IH: After 15 years in Corporate America, I noticed there are so many leadership and career development programs and resources that cater to executives but very little resources for those who aspire to be leaders but are not there yet. I also talked with so many individuals (especially women) that feel like they are not leaders because they don't have a certain title or position. I want to educate and equip them with the tools and resources to understand they are leaders, help them be amazing leaders on the current level they are on, and elevate higher in life.

CP: Who is Ingrid at her core?

IH: I am a huge giver and servant leader who loves to see people win and operate in their purpose and best self. I love supporting and encouraging others as they pursue their goals and dreams.

CP: What advice would you give for others who want to be a Leader?

IH: The first thing I would say is to know and believe that you are already a leader because the first person you will ever lead is yourself. Be sure you are leading yourself well because that will determine if others will follow you. It's also important to know who and what is leading you. The people and things that lead you will determine if you operate from a place of fear or faith which is crucial as a leader.

CP: How have you overcome any challenges that you have faced in your business?

IH: I have overcome business challenges through prayer, seeking the guidance of trusted mentors, and pushing through with persistence no matter how hard it gets. Resilience and knowing how to bounce back is a HUGE part of being successful in business.

CP: What advice would you give to women who want to leave their job that they hate?

IH: The #1 thing you MUST have if you want to leave your job is a clear vision for your career. Everything starts with a vision and if you are not clear on what you want for your career, you will always float around and settle for what's offered instead of getting the career you want. Take time to figure out what you want, might want, and don't want in regards to the occupation (what you want to do), career criteria (what's important to you), and industry (where you want to do it). Once you're clear you can start working on the other components of your plan such as setting goals, networking, etc.

CP: What’s next for you?

IH: 2018 for me is all about connecting with and serving as many women as possible to help them elevate as leaders and walk in excellence in their personal and professional lives.

Connect with Ingrid Henley at

(Facebook: Lead On Your Level