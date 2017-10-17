Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), Capturing Attention in the Investment Community, Also Attract Cryptocurrency Scrutiny by the SEC and Federal Regulators

As activity picks up around investments and sales that involve digital coins and cryptocurrencies, so is scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other federal agencies that oversee the financial services and securities industries.

Indeed, Bitcoins, other virtual currencies and the underlying blockchain processes and distributed ledgers that underlie their transactions are creating “a wave of questions and concerns” within the SEC, according to a September 11 speech by Wesley R. Bricker, SEC chief accountant to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

West Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal & Compliance, LLC, writing in the Securities Law Blog, discusses Bricker’s speech and the far-reaching impact of these new types of digital assets on the investment community, including SEC financial reporting requirements and registration of securities offers that involve digital currencies, or so-called “initial coin offerings” (ICO’s).

The key takeaway for investors, she says, is an understanding that transactions and sales involving cryptocurrencies are subject to the same accounting principles and reporting requirements as traditional investments and transactions. Likewise, both holders and issuers of investments that involve digital currencies should ask key questions.

Rulings and decisions that emerged from recent ICO’s and federal investigations have made it clear that “U.S. accounting principles apply to ICO’s as they do with any other offerings,” Ms. Anthony points out.

Federal securities laws, reporting requirements, disclosure requirements, exemptions and registration requirements apply to companies or firms that offer and sell securities in the U.S., she writes - whether the purchases involve U.S. dollars or virtual currencies, and whether the transactions are distributed in certificated form or through the distributed ledger technology (DLT) that underlies cryptocurrency transactions.

Just within the last year, she notes, ICO’s have drawn the attention of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, Division of Enforcement, and Investor Advisory Committee, as well as interest from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Reserve Board and the Internal Revenue Service.

And as federal scrutiny has grown, so has activity around ICO’s, including an August $285 million Filecoin ICO, which used the SEC Rule 506(c) exemption in an offering that attracted investors from Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures, she writes.

“Other similar offerings have been, and continue to be, launched on platforms such as CoinList (which is partnered with AngelList) and now more traditional securities offering platforms, such as Start Engine,” according to Ms. Anthony. “I am certain the number of securities ICO’s relying on traditional securities offering registration or exemption rules and regulations will continue to increase dramatically.”

Ms. Anthony reiterates key questions posed by the SEC’s Bricker for both issuers and holders of cryptocurrency or digital currency assets and transactions:

· Issuers: Which financial statement filing requirements apply? Do liabilities exist that require recognition or disclosure? Do previously recognized assets require de-recognition? Do revenues or expenses require recognition or deferral? Do owners’ transactions result in debt classification, equity classification or compensation expenses? Do income taxes apply?