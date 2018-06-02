U.S. In Early Talks To Arrange Trump, Putin Summit: Report

American officials are in initial talks with Russian representatives in a bid to arrange a summit between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

Jon Huntsman, U.S. ambassador to Russia, has been in Washington to help work out details for such a meeting, a senior administration official told The Journal.

“This has been an ongoing project of ambassador Huntsman, stretching back months, of getting a formal meeting between Putin and Trump,” the official said.

Trump and Putin have already met face-to-face, twice, but on the sidelines of larger international meetings last year — during the Group of 20 summit in Germany last summer and at a November summit in Vietnam.

The two nations have a number of conflicts to discuss, including Syria, the Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence findings that the Kremlin interfered via social media in a bid to influence the presidential election. That would be a particularly sticky topic for Trump because his campaign is a target of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia to snatch a win for Trump.

“Of course there are discussions of the political perception” of such a meeting between Trump and Putin, another administration source told The Journal.

Trump invited Putin to Washington in a controversial March phone call to Putin congratulating him on winning a presidential election widely scene as rife with corruption, including harsh crackdowns on rivals and dissidents. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) blasted Trump at the time, saying: “An American president does not lead the Free World, by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.”

On the call, Putin and Trump discussed a meeting in the “not-too-distant future,” Trump later told reporters in the Oval Office, The New York Times reported.

Trump widely lauded Putin during his campaign, calling the former KGB spy a better leader than former president Barack Obama, and expressing a desire to improve relations with the Kremlin. Trump’s often puzzling praise of Putin has raised suspicions about the relationship between the two men. In July 2016 just months before the election, Trump publicly challenged Russia to uncover emails Hillary Clinton kept on her personal server while she was secretary of state.

Putin has denied interfering in the U.S. election. Trump told reporters on Air Force One after meeting with Putin in Vietnam: “He said he didn’t meddle. I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. I think he’s very insulted by it, if you want to know the truth.”